Search continues for Sariska tiger in Haryana’s Rewari

They added that more teams from the wildlife and forest departments, and police officers have been deployed within a radius of five kilometres from the village to ensure the rescue of the male tiger, dubbed T2303.

“We have requested residents not to enter their fields before 7am and after 5pm until the tiger is rescued. We have placed camera traps on Saturday around the field and village where the tiger is believed to be prowling for nearly two days. Our teams have found pug marks around the fields at six spots, but we have not sighted the tiger yet,” said MS Malik, Haryana’s chief conservator of forests (wildlife).

Teams from forest and wildlife departments of Haryana and Rajasthan are waiting in the area prepared with tranquiliser darts. Officials said that they have set up four live baits to lure the tiger.

Malik said they have been receiving information for the last two days from villagers working in the fields that they have spotted a tiger at various locations, but no image has been captured yet. “Our teams are patrolling and have set up lights also at suspected locations,” he said.

Deepak Saharan, superintendent of police of Rewari, said they have deployed additional personnel for the safety of rescue team members and local residents. “We have asked locals not to move alone towards the field, but due to the mustard season, they cannot leave the fields unattended. Villagers are in panic and scared to step out,” he said.

The locals have stopped letting their children step out of the house. The tiger had attacked a 74-year-old villager on Thursday, but he suffered only minor injuries.

Malik said that they have told residents what precautionary measures to take if they spot the tiger. “It is important to know the precautionary measures and act wisely in such instances. Also, we have asked them to alert the police or wildlife officials immediately if they see the tiger,” he said.