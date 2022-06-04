Second doctor arrested for role in organ racket in Delhi-NCR
Delhi Police on Friday arrested a 34-year-old doctor on the intervening night of June 2 and 3 in connection with the illegal kidney transplant racket they busted earlier this week.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker identified the doctor as Priyansh Sharma alias Sameer, a resident of Rohini and said he was the second doctor arrested in connection with the case. “He studied MBBS at Shri Ram Murti Smarak Institute of Medical Sciences in Bareilly from 2007 to 2013 and Masters of Science (MS) from Saifai Etawah in Uttar Pradesh from 2015 to 2018. He was working as a surgeon at a reputed hospital in Delhi,” Jaiker said.
According to police, Sharma would provide his services to gang leader Kuldeep Ray Vishvakarama alias KD for illegally transplanting kidneys in a hospital in Haryana’s Gohana.
By Wednesday, Delhi Police arrested 10 persons, including Dr Sourabh Mittal (37), who also used to work at a reputed Delhi hospital, a quack identified as Sunny Rohilla (37), the owner of the set-up in Gohana where the operations took place, operation theatre technicians, and middlemen and agents.
Police said those running the kidney racket would induce poor persons from across the country to sell their kidneys for ₹3-4 lakh. They would then sell those kidneys to the rich and needy for ₹30-40lakh. The main conspirator KD, police said, is an operation theatre technician who used to work at the same hospital Dr Mittal worked at. Despite being a technician, he operated on many victims, police said, adding the gang members would find victims on Facebook and often target young men in the 20-30 age group who were in desperate need of money. They would then convince them to sell their kidney.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics