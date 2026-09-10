HT Evening News Brief September 10: Xi to be in India for BRICS summit; Wangchuk's fresh agitation warning
Here's your one-stop briefing on today's top news stories from India and the world.
India is all set to host the BRICS summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13. While China has confirmed Xi Jinping’s attendance, Bangladesh has said its Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will not attend because he was not invited. Read more about this and other important news stories from India and around the world in this our evening news brief.
China confirms Xi's BRICS attendance in Delhi
Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India for the first time in nearly seven years to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday. Xi’s visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will also provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review the gradual improvement in India-China ties and the efforts to resolve outstanding border issues. Click here to read more
Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman may not visit India for BRICS
Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has ruled out attending the BRICS summit in Delhi as foreign affairs minister Humaiun Kobir reportedly said that he was not invited to the summit and the invitation was instead extended to the BIMSTEC Chair. Read more here
Wangchuk threatens fresh agitation from Sept 19
Deep Dive
Educationalist and social activist Sonam Wangchuk has threatened fresh agitation from September 19 to 24 if the government doesn’t give an assurance in one week on all the issues related to Ladakh. This comes hours after Wangchuk expressed disappointment over the progress of the talks held between key Ladakh groups and the MHA sub-committee in New Delhi on Thursday. Read more here
At least 20 killed, 5 missing after cargo ship catches fire in China
At least 20 people have died, while five remain missing after a cargo ship caught fire while docked in a Chinese port on Thursday, state media reported. The incident occurred aboard a foreign cargo vessel undergoing maintenance work at a shipyard in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao, Xinhua news agency reported. Read more here
Lalu Yadav, family to face money laundering charges
A Delhi court on Thursday ordered framing of money laundering charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with alleged irregularities in the leasing of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels when Lalu Prasad was the railways minister. Read full story here
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