Seepage damages medical records in Hindu Rao Hospital

Water leaking from the ceiling at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run Hindu Rao Hospital has reportedly damaged crucial patient records, including medico-legal case (MLC) files, according to staff familiar with the matter. Hospital authorities denied any significant damage.

Hospital staff, who asked not to be identified, said seepage in the record rooms has persisted for days, with stacks of official files left exposed to dripping water. A yellow plastic sheet was strung across the ceiling in a makeshift attempt to divert the leak, but staff alleged that repeated complaints to their department heads went unanswered.

“Following the heavy rain earlier this week, the leakage started. Because nothing was done, some staff, with the help of sanitation workers, used plastic sheets to protect the records,” one employee said.

However, hospital authorities denied any significant damage. Medical superintendent Dr Anand Narnolia said he was informed of the situation only on Thursday and had directed immediate repairs. “Reports of damage are exaggerated. Medical records and MLC files are kept in a separate room, not the one affected by seepage,” he said.

Acknowledging that the building is old, Dr Narnolia added that structural repairs would also be considered.