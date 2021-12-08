Seven officers given new role as L-G orders mid-level Delhi Police reshuffle

New Delhi: Seven police officers, between the ranks of joint commissioner of police (Joint CPs) and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) , were given new roles in Delhi Police as lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal ordered a mid-level reshuffle in the force on Tuesday.

According to the order, 1999-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Chhaya Sharma, has been postedas the joint commissioner of police in the economic offences wing (EOW) of the city police. Sharma was recently transferred back to the Delhi Police almost eight years after she went on Central deputation. She has formerly served in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Central Vigilance Commission, where she was last posted as a director before being transferred back to the Delhi Police.

Sharma was the deputy commissioner of police (south district) when the December 16, 2012, gangrape case shook the entire nation. She led the team that cracked the case, arrested all the suspects and prepared a watertight charge sheet, which eventually resulted in the hanging of all the adult accused. A juvenile, who was also involved in the brutal crime, served his sentence in a correction home for boys.

Along with Sharma, her husband and batchmate, Vivek Kishore, who was on Central deputation as a director in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has also been transferred back to the Delhi Police and given the charge of joint commissioner of police (traffic).

As per the order issued by the Delhi government’s home department, 2004-batch IPS officer Veenu Bansal has been given the charge of additional commissioner of police (northern range), while his batchmate Ravindra Kumar Pandey has been posted as additional commissioner of police (general administration) from vigilance department.

Another additional commissioner of police Suman Goyal, an IPS officer from 2005 batch, has been given the charge of the central range. She was posted in the traffic unit in the same rank. Her batchmate Rajneesh Gupta has been moved to special branch from general administration.

Further, Sanjay Kumar Tyagi, a 2008-batch IPS officer who was posted as DCP Security, has been given the charge of DCP (IGI airport).