Seventh victim dies after wall collapse near Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi; FIR filed

A day after a wall of a dargah collapsed near Humayun’s Tomb, another man succumbed to injuries, raising the death toll to seven, police said on Saturday. A case of causing death by negligence has also been registered in connection with the incident. The site of the collapse on Friday. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said an FIR under sections 290 (negligent act during demolition), 125 (endangering life due to negligent act) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been lodged against unidentified persons. The case pertains to the collapse of the roof and wall of Patte Shah Dargah near Humayun’s Tomb in Hazrat Nizamuddin on Friday.

Police said while five victims died during treatment at AIIMS on Friday and another at Lok Nayak Hospital, a seventh person died at Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as 79-year-old Swaroop Chand, a resident of Malkaganj; Mohammed Moin, 37, of Zakir Nagar; Monushka (single name); Meena Arora, 56, of Vasant Kunj Enclave; her daughter Anita Saini, 25, of Bhogal — all of whom died in AIIMS on Friday.

Mohammed Abid, 37, originally from Bihar, died at Lok Nayak Hospital, while Arif (single name), 25, a resident of Sangam Vihar, died at Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 3.55pm on Friday when two adjoining rooms of the dargah, known locally as Dargah Shareef Patte Waale, caved in following heavy rainfall, according to police and fire officials. The shrine, which stands adjacent to the Humayun’s Tomb complex, was packed with devotees due to the Independence Day holiday. Around a dozen people were trapped under the debris.

Delhi Fire Services officials said four fire tenders were deployed, while National Disaster Response Force personnel joined rescue operations. In total, 11 people were rescued within two hours. Nine were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, including three men, five women and a four-year-old boy, while one was shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital and another to RML Hospital.

Locals told police that one of the collapsed rooms was used as a waiting area for visitors seeking blessings and amulets from the imam, who was in an adjacent chamber at the time and escaped unhurt. Police sealed the area, including parts of the Humayun’s Tomb compound, allowing entry only to civic agencies and rescue teams.