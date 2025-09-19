Shankar, Delhi zoo’s lone African elephant, dies at 29

Shankar, the beloved African elephant who spent nearly three decades at Delhi zoo, died late Wednesday evening. zoo officials said. His passing that has stirred grief and rekindled anger among those who watched his long, solitary life unfold behind bars. Shankar, almost 30, was presented as a diplomatic gift by Zimbabwe in 1998 and named after India’s ninth president, Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma. He arrived with a companion, Bombai, who died in 2005. (HT Photo)

Since then, Shankar had been the zoo’s only African elephant. For more than a decade, he was kept in solitary confinement. “The elephant had been showing signs of stress, which is to be expected as it was kept alone in solitary confinement for way too long,” a zoo official said, requesting anonymity.

Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar, in a statement, said, “The National Zoological Park, New Delhi, is deeply saddened to announce the passing of its cherished 29-year-old African elephant, Shankar, at 8 pm on September 17, 2025. Earlier that morning, he had been observed eating fewer leaves and grasses and showed slight loose motion.”

“Kumar added that Shankar was still consuming a normal amount of fruits and vegetables and was under treatment. “But around 7.25 pm, he suddenly collapsed in his shed and, despite emergency treatment, succumbed. There had been no report of sickness or abnormal behaviour until September 16, 2025. To ascertain the cause of death, an enquiry has been ordered, and a post-mortem is being conducted by a team of experts from IVRI Bareilly, health advisory committees, and a representative of the Ministry for further investigation,” he said.

In July last year, Shankar went into musth, a surge of reproductive hormones that triggers aggression in male elephants. The zoo administration sought help from Delhi’s forest and wildlife department to tranquillise him. HT reported then that Shankar had been chained for long periods since September 2023 after an aggression incident—chains that left burn marks on his legs.

“When Shankar had been kept chained for so long, the chains had dug into his skin right to his bone. That is no way to treat an animal. An African elephant lives for 60–70 years on an average. Shankar was very young and had experienced musth only two-three times,” the zoo official said.

The carcass will be disposed of according to procedure, zoo officials said.

“Shankar was a symbol of strength, wisdom and love and many members of zoo community were attached emotionally. The void left by his loss will be deeply felt by zoo team, visitors, and the entire conservation community,” Kumar said.

But some within the zoo are unconvinced. “There has been a clear case of negligence. The elephant has been through so much over the years and now the administration is claiming that it died of loose motion,” two officials told HT.

Last year, the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) revoked Delhi zoo’s membership following allegations of negligence and mistreatment of Shankar. “Following the same, the zoo authorities had said they will make efforts to find a companion for Shankar but not enough efforts were made,” the first official said.