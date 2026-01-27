Shastri Park murder: Police say bizman shot five times, no arrest yet

New Delhi:Two days after a 32 year old property dealer was shot dead near his house in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park, the Delhi Police on Monday said the deceased was shot around five times at close range, adding that the accused are still at large. CCTV footage showed four suspects and their roles are being ascertained, police added (Representative photo)

This was the second shootout in northeast Delhi within 24 hours.The first incident was reported around 11.30 pm on Friday when a 24-year-old man was shot dead by a father-son duo inside a cafe in Maujpur. Police said the victim, Faizan, was shot twice and the accused had recorded a video claiming responsibility for the murder.

No arrests have been made in either of the cases, police said.

In the second incident, the victim, Sameer alias Kammu Pehelwan, had gone for a late night walk when he was shot dead by unknown assailants.

A senior police officer said, “He was shot at least five times - three times on the head and twice on his back and abdomen. We also found that Sameer recently had a small scuffle with some teenagers over some issue. We are looking into all angles.”

Sameer is survived by his wife, two daughters, mother, and five brothers. His brother, Nadeem, said Sameer was trying to conduct workshops to prevent teenagers from buying weapons and committing petty crimes. “He was upset that teenagers in the colony would roam around with pistols and knives,” said Nadeem.

Another officer said that Sameer had a criminal record. “We have found that he was involved in Arms Act cases. We are looking to see if there was any old rivalry,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the Maujpur murder case, police said they are not sure if the accused have fled towards Uttar Pradesh or Nepal. “Search teams are coordinating with state police teams and searches are being conducted. They will be caught soon,” said police.