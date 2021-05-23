Shops to display Covid meds stock

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday ordered authorised dealers and pharmacies selling Covid-19 medicines to display available stock and cost of the drugs prominently at their shops.

The DDMA order, seen by HT, says it was found that patients are facing difficulties in procuring essential Covid-19 drugs on time and at the prescribed rates, “causing hindrance in timely and effective treatment”.

Some of the drugs mentioned in the order are: Ivermectin tablets, Doxycyclin tablets/capsule, Methyl Prednisolone tablets and injections, Dexamethasone tablets and injections, Budosenide Inhalers and Respules Favipiravir tablets, Apixaban tablets and Enoxaparin Sodium/ Clexane.

“... all authorized dealers/retailers/sellers of essential Covid -19 management drugs in the NCT shall display the information of stock position and MRP of all these drugs at conspicuous places at their business premises for information of the general public,” read the order. It also directed medicine sellers to “update the stock position of these drugs four times a day -- at 10am, 2pm, 6pm and 9pm respectively,” the order read.

The order was issued on the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal.

“He had said that it should also be ensured that hoarding, over charging or black marketing of such drugs/medicines does not happen by prominently displaying stocks and rates of such drugs by dealers/retailers/sellers for information of people at large. Accordingly, the government on Saturday issued an order under the aegis of DDMA which will be strictly enforced in letter and spirit by the Drug Controller, DMs and DCPs,” a senior official from the L-G office said.

The district magistrates and DCPs have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the order. “In case any person is found violating the aforesaid directions , the defaulting person shall be proceeded against as per Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC, the Epidemic Act, 1897 Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules 1945 and other applicable laws,” the order said.

The L-G has further instructed that a similar order be issued for oximeters, oxygen cylinders/concentrators etc.