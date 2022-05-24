Sisodia addresses London forum on education
New Delhi: Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia on Monday discussed the education reforms implemented by the AAP government in Delhi at Education World Forum-2022 in London, a global event that saw participation from education ministers and experts from across the world.
In his address at the event, Sisodia said that the Delhi government strengthened the education system by prioritising education. He said that direct engagement with school leaders, wider exposure and world-class training to teachers and principals, and enhancing autonomy of principals were some of the initial steps that the government took towards transformation of school infrastructure.
He said that the government significantly increased principals’ financial power, appointed support staff and resource persons, and focused on capacity building and exposure of school principals and teachers that paid rich dividends.
“About 25% of the total state budget is allocated to education every year, making it the highest in India among the state governments,” said Sisodia.
“Education today is not only about educating those who are uneducated and under- educated, but also about educating those who are being mis-educated,” said Sisodia.
He said that government schools were struggling with various problems until 2015, but the Delhi government had changed the face of public schools. “Today, Delhi government schools have become world-class. The schools are equipped with modern buildings, smart classrooms, and grounds with excellent sports facilities,” Sisodia said. He added that improvements in government schools motivated more parents to send their children to government school.
“Delhi government schools have become better than private schools, due to which now parents send their children to Delhi government schools with great pride. Compared to 2015, at present, the number of students in Delhi government schools has increased by 21%,” said Sisodia.
Waterlogging in Noida turns rain respite to misery
Heavy rains lashed Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday, bringing much-needed respite from the scorching heat over the couple of months. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the showers brought down the maximum temperature in the city by over 12 degrees Celsius (C). On Sunday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 40.7C, which dropped to 28C on Monday. The city witnessed strong gusty winds on Monday morning and several trees were uprooted.
DCW inspection finds glaring security lapses at MCD schools
Following a surprise inspection of four municipal schools in the Capital, the Delhi Commission for Women on Monday issued a notice to Municipal Corporation of Delhi commissioner flagging concerns such as poor infrastructure and lax security measures. In a written statement on Monday, DCW said an inspection of the four schools revealed issues pertaining to safety and security. It noted that gates of all four schools were left open with no security guards present.
Gautam Budh Nagar excise department raises concerns over liquor smuggling
The joint excise commissioner of Meerut zone has directed officials to take action against liquor vendors in the national Capital if they are found selling more than prescribed amount of booze to customers. He also held a meeting with excise officers of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, along with representatives of liquor traders from Delhi on Monday. The meeting was held to check illegal liquor transportation from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh.
Salaries yet to be paid even after MCD unification, says AAP
Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak, who is in charge of municipal affairs, on Monday said teachers of municipal schools have not been paid salaries for the past six months while sanitation workers have remained unpaid for three months, and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has ruled the corporations for 15 years, for the sorry situation.
Ghaziabad gets ₹15 crore for air quality improvement measures
Ghaziabad city has received ₹15 crore for air quality improvement this financial year. The city is already listed among 16 non-attainment areas in Uttar Pradesh, suffering from high levels of pollution. It ranked as the second-most polluted city, after Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, in the World Air Quality Report-2021. The annual exercise, undertaken by Switzerland-based organisation IQAir, surveyed 6,475 cities across the world.
