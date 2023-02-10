Sisodia: Fix issues in NCC training centre

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday instructed officials to sort out issues plaguing the National Cadet Corps’ naval training centre at Okhla Barrage within 15 days.

Sisodia had on Thursday felicitated NCC cadets at the Delhi Secretariat, after which some NCC officers highlighted the problems at the facility during a discussion with the deputy chief minister.

On Friday, Sisodia inspected the centre and directed officials of the public works department and flood and irrigation control department to fix the route leading from the training centre to the river bank and remove hyacinth and bushes along the river so that cadets could train better, said an official.

“During his visit to the site, Sisodia instructed officials to address all the problems of the centre within 15 days to ensure better training facilities for cadets. He will inspect the centre again after 15 days to check the progress of work,” the official said.

NCC cadets get training in boating and sailing at the centre.