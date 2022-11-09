Sisodia reviews AAP’s poll plans as party MLAs flag garbage woes

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched the “Koode Par Jansamvad” (dialogue on garbage) campaign, senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai on Tuesday called on all party legislators to personally monitor the situation across the city.

Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, and Rai, the environment minister, were speaking at a party meeting they chaired to oversee preparations for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, set for December 4.

The AAP is attempting to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been ruling MCD for the last 15 years, by targeting its performance in the civic body, especially with respect to waste management.

The BJP has accused the AAP of exaggerating the issue, while MCD has contended that it has taken all measures to keep the three landfill sites in the Capital safe and secure.

An AAP official present at the meeting chaired by Sisodia and Rai said the party has adopted a decentralised strategy for the “Jansamvad” campaign, and during the meeting, AAP office-bearers were assigned responsibilities at various levels to prepare for the elections on all 250 MCD seats.

“The MLAs will listen to people’s garbage problems and discuss their solutions through Jansamvad. Along with this, people will be made aware of the BJP-ruled MCD’s plans of turning Delhi into a dumpster. Instructions were also given to all workers to connect with each and every person of Delhi at the grassroot level. All AAP office bearers and workers will visit every area of Delhi and try to understand their problems. Following that, they will discuss solutions to their problems,” the party official said.

With less than a month to go for the elections, the AAP is set to intensify its poll campaign and plans to conduct more than 500 mass public dialogues everyday across the Capital. “Instructions have been given to all workers to connect with each and every resident of Delhi at the grassroot level and listen to their problems,” the official added.

The party is working to complete at least one public dialogue at each of Delhi’s 13,682 polling booths by November 20.

One of the first public dialogues was held by legislator Atishi in south Delhi’s Kalkaji. “This election is not about political parties, this is about the concerns of Delhiites... Through this Jansamvad, we want to ask the people of Delhi for their feedback on the BJP’s work in the MCD,” she said.

“On one hand, there is the Kejriwal government which gives free electricity and water, education and healthcare. On the other hand, there is the BJP-ruled MCD, which has turned Delhi into a dumpster in 15 years,” she said.

Hitting back, the BJP accused the AAP of exaggerating the issue of waste management. “This election is very tough for the AAP because people are asking them questions about the excise scam, the corruption for which (AAP minister) Satyendar Jain is behind bars, and corruption exposed by (jailed conman) Sukesh Chandrashekar,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana.

Meanwhile, MCD said it has taken all measures to keep the three landfill sites safe and secure. “Whatever more is required to be done to make these landfill sites safe and secure will be done from the corpus of ₹900 crore that the NGT (National Green Tribunal) has order to be given by the Delhi government,” the civic body said in a statement, referring to the penalty imposed by the tribunal on the AAP government last month for failing to control waste at landfill sites.