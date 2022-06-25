Sisodia reviews road infra; training workshop to be held for junior PWD engineers
New Delhi: The Delhi government is likely to organise a training workshop for junior engineers (JEs) of the Public Works Department (PWD) to educate them on road infrastructure development across the city, said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, on Saturday. Sisodia also held a review meeting with PWD’s senior officials and junior engineers to seek suggestions on the future course of action on road development in Delhi.
He said during the meeting that the “junior PWD engineers are ‘frontline workers on mission’ to make roads in Delhi safer”. “The junior engineers will have to develop a global vision and take ownership of their work. They need to focus on proper road infrastructure across Delhi, and also make them aesthetic and safer. They must keep a tab on all the evolving irregularities from time to time, to avoid inconvenience to commuters,” Sisodia said.
“Our junior engineers should work on developing all roads under its jurisdiction to global standards. Officials will have to ensure that commuters do not face problems during or after monsoon,” he added. Sisodia also urged the officials to share suggestions on how to make Delhi roads better, and assured them that the government will provide them with required financial support for the same.
PWD plans, constructs and maintains major government infrastructure assets in the city. It, in the 2021-22 financial year, had a revised budget allocation of ₹4,331 crore for road infrastructure in the city, and a total cut of ₹471 crore was seen in the budget allocations in January this year. The department — divided into seven zones — is headed by the engineer in chief, who works under the PWD secretary who reports to the PWD minister.
Benito Juarez underpass to open on July 2
At present, PWD has undertaken several large-scale transportation infrastructure projects, with two key projects — Ashram underpass and Pragati Maidan tunnel — being inaugurated in the past two months.
The department is now set to open the Benito Juarez Marg underpass to the public on July 2 this year, said a senior PWD official. “It was scheduled to open on June 27, however, because of some minor finishing works, the inauguration ceremony has been delayed by a few more days to July 2,” said the official, requesting anonymity.
The underpass will likely reduce traffic congestions on Rao Tula Ram Marg, Ring Road and Dhaula Kuan; and also, between Dhaula Kuan and Durga Bai Deshmukh Metro station, next to Delhi University’s South Campus. The 1.2km-long Y-shaped underpass is the second of the two-part Rao Tula Ram project, which the Delhi government approved in 2013.
Riverfront development project: PMC resumes work, faces activist outcry
Despite opposition from environmentalists, the Pune Municipal Corporation has resumed work on the riverfront development project. The work is underway behind Koregaon Park crematorium. On Saturday, a group of people and activists filed a complaint application against the civic body at Koregaon Park police station. Few residents had registered complaints at Koregaon Park, regarding the ongoing work on Thursday as well. 80% of the funds would be used for concretisation.
‘Drunk’ teenager rams bike into parked truck, dies; two friends injured
New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy was killed and two of his friends (both 12-years-old) were severely injured after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a parked truck near Mukarba Chowk in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday. The two injured teenagers are undergoing treatment, police said. The motorcycle belongs to a man known to the deceased, and he will be booked soon for allowing a minor to ride it, said police.
PDA serves notice to riot accused to show cause why demolition should not be carried out
The Prayagraj Development Authority has served a show cause notice to Shah Alam, a key accused of the June 10 violence and arson that had rocked the Atala area after the Friday prayers. Locals claimed that the show-cause notice reached Shah Alam's house, located at Gausnagar, in Kareli locality, on Saturday. Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) district president Shah Alam has been on the run and the Prayagraj police has been on the lookout for him.
Two prisoners arrested for extortion
Two prisoners lodged in Tihar jail have been arrested for threatening a businessman over the phone and trying to extort ₹50 lakh from gangster Hashim Baba's, the Delhi Police said on Saturday. The two men were identified as Aas Mohammed, alias Aashu Khan, and Danish, alias Tigga, both of whom are alleged members of gangster Hashim Baba's criminal syndicate. The gang, which largely operates out of north-east Delhi, has been involved in robberies, extortion and contract killings.
Anti-Narcotics Day: Marijuana consumption on the rise among youngsters
With night life returning to pre-Covid times, cases of cannabis consumption and drug peddling have increased in the first half of the current year. The anti-narcotics cell of Pune has registered 29 cases with marijuana (ganja) abuse topping the list with 203kg confiscated in 19 cases. In 2020, the total cases registered by the anti-narcotics cell of Pune was 62 and the count was 47 in 2021.
