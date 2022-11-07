Some curbs go as wind gives breathing space, improves air in Delhi

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) improved for the second straight day on Sunday, even as it remained in the ‘very poor’ zone, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to withdraw pollution control restrictions under the harshest stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), a move that could lead to primary schools reopening this week and older vehicles being allowed on the streets again.

The Capital clocked an AQI of 339 (very poor) on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4pm bulletin, an improvement from 381 on Saturday and significantly better than 447 (severe) on Friday.

An AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as ‘very poor’, and one between 401 and 500 is ‘severe’.

Measures under Stage 4 of Grap also included a ban on all diesel vehicles not compliant with BS-VI emission norms, a ban on the entry of diesel trucks into Delhi and restrictions on all public construction projects such as highways, roads and flyovers. The “disruptive” stage of restrictions are no longer required, with the air quality improving and forecasting systems not predicting any significant deterioration in pollution, the commission said in its order.

According to the order, the curbs were withdrawn because Delhi’s AQI was well below the 450 threshold for actions under Stage 4 (also known as Severe+) to be implemented.

The entry of diesel trucks was allowed into Delhi from Sunday evening, on the back of the CAQM order, a transport department official said.

However, the ban on BS-III and BS-IV four-wheelers is likely to be lifted only on Monday, after the state transport department ratifies the move after a meeting.

The ban affected 300,000 diesel vehicles and 200,000 petrol vehicles. Data shared by the Delhi traffic police for enforcement of curbs on older vehicles till 6am on Sunday meanwhile showed 1,767 trucks were stopped on Delhi’s borders, while 150 commercial vehicles and 1,296 non BS-VI diesel four-wheelers were impounded or stopped within the city between Friday evening and Sunday morning.

Under Stage 4 of the curbs, states were given the freedom to close schools temporarily and impose work-from-home for private and government offices. The Delhi government on Friday shut primary schools till November 8, owing to the pollution levels, and it is likely that classes will not be restricted any further’.

The improved air has come on the back of a change in the direction of the wind, which blew in from the south-east, instead of the north-west.

That meant stubble intrusion and its contribution to Delhi’s air has reduced over the last two days.

The contribution of farm fires to Delhi’s PM 2.5 was 30% on Friday, but dropped to 21% on Saturday and further to 18% on Sunday, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), a government forecasting body.

Stubble fires in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh dipped as well, as strong winds dissuaded farmers from setting their fields ablaze.

The three states clocked 2,931 fires between them on Saturday, a number that plummeted to 673 on Sunday. This dip is expected to reflect in Monday’s air quality, said experts.

“Local wind speeds have also improved and under this combined effect, we have seen an improvement in AQI. No sudden deterioration is expected,” said V K Soni, scientist at IMD and part of the CAQM subcommittee.

As per the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, a pollution forecasting model developed by the ministry of earth sciences and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Delhi’s AQI is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category until Wednesday.

“Delhi’s AQI is expected to improve, owing to strong easterly winds and will be in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday and Monday. The AQI is likely to deteriorate slightly on Tuesday, but it will remain in the ‘very poor’ category on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The outlook for the subsequent six days shows the AQI will largely stay ‘very poor,’’said the EWS forecast issued on Sunday evening.