Son of former Noida officer dies in accident in central Delhi

New Delhi The victim crashed into a stationary truck. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 22-year-old law student from Noida died when the car he was driving crashed into a stationary truck on the Salimgarh flyover near Delhi Secretariat in Indraprastha (IP) Estate in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Rudra Pratap Singh, was the son of former officer on special duty (OSD) of the Greater Noida authority, Naveen Kumar Singh, a Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officer who was recently transferred to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh (UP), two police officers aware of the accident case said.

The mishap took place around 6am, when the victim, who was pursuing his law degree course from a private law college in Haryana’s Sonepat, was going to his home in Sector 19 of Noida, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (central) Rishi Kumar said a Honda City car bearing UP registration had crashed into a stationary truck from behind. The person driving the car was badly injured and was taken to Lok Nayak hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“The truck’s tyre was punctured. The driver of the truck was arrested and has been booked for rash and negligent driving causing death, and leaving the vehicle in a dangerous position,” an investigator said.