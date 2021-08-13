Home / Cities / Delhi News / State varsity to conduct 1st skills competition
Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia.&nbsp;(HT file photo)
Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (HT file photo)
delhi news

State varsity to conduct 1st skills competition

The WorldSkills International Competitions are a global championship of vocational skills held every two years. The online screening will be held on Friday and the on-ground qualifying rounds will be held from August 16 - 30.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 02:29 AM IST

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) will conduct its first state-level skill competition this month to help identify and select contenders for the WorldSkills International Competitions in Shanghai in October next year.

The WorldSkills International Competitions are a global championship of vocational skills held every two years.

The online screening will be held on Friday and the on-ground qualifying rounds will be held from August 16 - 30.

Participants will undergo a two-tier selection process.

“The first level of testing will be an online proctored exam containing multiple choice questions (MCQs) to test basic skill knowledge of the candidate. Based on the merit of the first round, top six candidates will be called for the second level of testing which will check their hands-on competency through test projects. Finally, two candidates will be selected in each skill and will represent the state of Delhi in the regional rounds,” the office of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said in a press release.

Upon clearing regional rounds, competitors will be trained to participate in the WorldSkills International Competitions 2022 in Shanghai. htc

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.