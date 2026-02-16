Sunder Nursery clarifies after viral video of girl with cerebral palsy stopped from using swing

In an open letter posted on Instagram, the management apologised for the guard's language, said multiple apologies had already been conveyed to the family, and maintained that only a high-risk zipline activity was restricted on safety grounds.

Delhi's Sunder Nursery has issued a clarification after a video showing a guard allegedly making an insensitive remark while stopping a five-year-old child with cerebral palsy from using a play facility at the park went viral.

What is the controversy? The controversy erupted after a video shared by Inika Sharma's parents showed a confrontation with security staff during a recent visit to the park.

The family alleged that the child was denied access to swings and other rides, and that a guard said, “Iska dimaag theek nahin hai” (“Her mind is not okay”). They also claimed they were asked to leave and were manhandled.

The clip drew widespread outrage online and triggered a broader debate on accessibility and inclusion in public spaces.

The clarification Ratish Nanda, the architect who restored Sunder Nursery, said he understood their outrage and described the guard’s remark as “unforgivable.” He said he had “immediately apologised profusely” and sought a meeting with the family, along with full video footage of the incident, to initiate action.

“With my first apology, I had sought a meeting with you and requested the full footage to initiate required action. With no response, I repeated my apologies and requests - still with no response, I write again,” the letter said, adding that claims that no apology was offered were incorrect.

The clarification stated that the child was not denied entry to the park or the play area. According to Sunder Nursery's account, Inika spent about an hour at the Children’s Playhouse, used several swings, and was assisted by a lady guard at entry. It said both parents were allowed inside despite a usual one-parent rule due to the child’s needs.

Management said the only restriction applied was to a “15-feet overhead zipline,” which the guard stopped her from using due to safety concerns.

The letter added that most people would not know the Hindi term for cerebral palsy and that the guard’s wording was inappropriate, but the intent was to prevent risk during a high-elevation activity.

The park also disputed the family’s claim that security staff were called to remove them, saying CCTV timestamps show the family left on their own and that no security personnel were present at that moment.

The child’s parents, who have not filed a formal complaint, have said their aim is to raise awareness and push for stricter enforcement of disability rights law and mandatory sensitisation training in public facilities.

The incident has continued to draw strong reactions online, with many calling for better accessibility standards and staff training across public parks and recreation spaces.