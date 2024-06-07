Syrian among four arrested for selling illicit cancer drugs

The Delhi Police have arrested four people, including a Syrian national, for allegedly selling illicit cancer and lifestyle drugs in the national capital, officers aware of the matter said, adding that they have recovered fake medicines worth an estimated ₹3.5 crore from two wholesale vendors in the city. Police said that in April, they received a tip that some wholesalers of medicine were allegedly selling fake specimens of drugs such as Opdivo, Revolade, Keytruda. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Rakesh Paweriya identified the arrested accused as Naveen Arya, 40, Saurabh Garg, 34, Karan Khaneja, 27, and Syrian national Monir Ahmad, 54.

Giving details of the case, police said that in April, they received a tip that some wholesalers of medicine were allegedly selling fake specimens of drugs such as Opdivo, Revolade, Keytruda, Erbitux, Ozempic, and Lenvima, among others.

The information was developed, and on April 4, two simultaneous raids were conducted at wholesalers at Bhagirath Palace and Daryaganj.

“An inspector-rank officer, along with officials of the Delhi drugs control department and authorised representatives of the concerned pharmaceutical companies were a part of the raiding party,” Paweriya said.

The officer said that the team seized imported drugs worth ₹1.5 crore from Shree Ram International Traders in Bhagirath Palace. “The samples were lifted and after a thorough check, it was revealed that the owner of the shop was selling fake and unregistered drugs,” Paweriya said.

The team conducted another raid on the same day at Tery White Life Care in Daryaganj. During cursory search of the shop, medicine stock worth rupees 2.5 crores were found and when the batch numbers were matched with the manufacturing agency, the team discovered that they were fake as well and were being sold illegally.

“The recovered medicines were imported and not authorised for sale and distribution in India. Therefore, a case was registered and investigation was taken up,” the DCP said.

Police said that Arya was arrested from Bhagirath Palace and Garg and Khaneja were arrested from Daryaganj.

Police said Arya’s call detail records revealed that he was importing medicines using a foreign national. “The information was then developed, and the identity of the man was revealed as Monir Ahmad, a resident of Aleppo in Syria,” the DCP said, adding that he was arrested in Delhi on May 14.

During interrogation, police said, Ahmad revealed that he acts as a courier to supply fake medicines in Turkey, Egypt, and India. “He regularly supplies Turkish and Egyptian medicines to India and Indian medicines to Turkey and Egypt,” the DCP said, adding that the kingpin of this syndicate is a foreign national operating from Egypt.

The case comes hot on the heels of the crime branch arresting 12 people in March from Delhi-NCR in connection with the manufacturing and sale of fake cancer medicines. The accused sold the fake medicines at medical stores across Delhi and in other states, police said.