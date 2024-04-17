Taxi driver killed as robbers try to cash in on crash chaos in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two of the three men who assaulted and killed a 36-year-old cab driver following an accident with an e-rickshaw near the Red Fort on Monday, officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday, adding that the third suspect is still at large. A woman associated with the suspects has also been arrested, they said. The motive for the crime was theft — the suspects saw the accident between the cab and the e-rickshaw and took advantage of the situation to rob the drivers of both vehicles, officers added. The motive for the crime was theft — the suspects saw the accident between the cab and the e-rickshaw and took advantage of the situation to rob the drivers of both vehicles, officers added. (Representational image)

Police have recoveredsome cash stolen from the two victims — the deceased cab driver, identified as Mohammed Saquib Khan, andthe e-rickshaw driver, who the police have not identified — from the suspects.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said that the suspects were identified as Anita alias Rukhsar (one name), 28, her stepbrother Sajid Khan, 19, and their associate Salman, 24. Anita’s husband, Firoz, whose age is not yet known, who shot the cab driver, is on the run, Meena said. An investigator said on condition of anonymity that Firoz has multiple cases of robbery, murder, and attempt to murder registered against him.

The incident took place shortly after midnight on Monday, when Mohammed Saquib Khan, a resident of Zakir Nagar, who was driving his Maruti WagonR towards Kashmere Gate, hit an e-rickshaw at the intersection near Angoori Bagh. The e-rickshaw overturned and the e-rickshaw driver was injured. Firoz, who was passing through the area on his scooter with Anita and their child, saw the accident and rushed towards the vehicles. Sajid and Salman, who were standing nearby, ran to the spot. Under the guise of helping the e-rickshaw driver to his feet, Firoz, Sajid, and Salman picked his pocket and stole cash, said investigators. Then they started an altercation with Khan intending to rob him, said investigators. They pulled Khan out of his car and assaulted him for at least 10 minutes while a crowd of onlookers gathered, said investigators. During the assault, the suspects snatched Khan’s phone and wallet, said investigators. When Khan realised this, he raised the alarm. Firoz, cornered, pulled out a firearm and shot Khan, said investigators. A 15-year-old beggar who was at the scene was also shot and is still undergoing treatment at a hospital. Firoz fled the scene on his scooter, while Sajid and Salman fled in an autorickshaw, said investigators.

During the investigation, police obtained and scanned CCTV footage of the incident. “The scooter went towards Old Delhi Railway Station. Its number plate was counterfeit,” said DCP Meena.

Through local intelligence, the police tracked down Anita to Khajuri Khas, where she was apprehended along with Sajid, the DCP said. Upon interrogation, Anita and Sajid disclosed the involvement of Salman and Firoz, said investigators. “Salman was apprehended, and efforts are underway to trace Firoz. The clothing worn by the suspects during the incident has been recovered,” said DCP Meena.

The police have not yet recovered Khan’s mobile phone and wallet from the suspects, said investigators.

The FIR has been registered based on the complaint by a sub inspector rank police officer. Anita has been arrested on charges of harbouring the accused under Section 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code, said investigators. Police had earlier registered the case on charges of murder and attempt to murder under Sections 302 and 307 respectively and under the Arms Act but have now added sections of robbery (392, 394, and 397 of IPC), among other relevant sections.