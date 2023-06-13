17-year-old stabbed over school enmity in New Usmanpur

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed and injured at a park in Gautampuri near northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur on Sunday evening by a group of three boys over a personal enmity, police said. The injured teenager lives with his mother and brother in Gautampuri. His father died around seven years back. (HT Photo)

Police said the prime suspect, who is the victim’s classmate and aged around 17, was apprehended while efforts are on to nab the other two. Meanwhile, the condition of the injured boy was stable, and he was out of danger.

“A case of voluntarily causing hurt using a dangerous weapon and threatening was registered at the New Usmanpur police station. Initial probe has revealed that the attack happened over a quarrel between the teenagers at school,” said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

DCP Tirkey said that information was received around 9.30pm on Sunday regarding the admission of a 17 –year-old boy at Shahdara’s Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital. “The teenager, who was injured on the left side of his chest, was given medical attention and his condition is safe,” added Tirkey.

The injured teenager lives with his mother and brother in Gautampuri. His father died around seven years back. Apart from studies, the teenager also worked at a LED lamp manufacturing unit in northeast Delhi, said his uncle.

According to his uncle, the teenager had returned home from work around 6pm on Sunday, when he received a call from his friend asking him to meet him at the park near Gautampuri water tank.

“Around 9pm, a policeman informed on phone that my nephew was hurt in an accident. We went to the hospital and learnt that he was in fact stabbed,” said the uncle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON