New Delhi, Visitors will soon be able to travel from Akshardham to the centuries-old Yogmaya Temple on dedicated tourism buses as the Delhi government plans to launch a spiritual tourism circuit connecting prominent temples across the capital, an official said on Saturday. Temple tourism buses planned in Delhi under new spiritual circuit

The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation is planning to introduce two special buses under the initiative. The buses will connect major temples across the city through an organised route, an official told PTI.

Tourists will be able to book seats through the department's 'Dekho Mere Delhi' platform, where the new circuit is likely to be integrated after launch. The project is currently in the tendering stage, he said.

According to the official, the proposed route will include major religious sites such as Akshardham, Birla Mandir, the Lord Venkateshwara Temple, the Kali Bari temple in CR Park, and the Yogmaya Temple in Mehrauli.

"The buses will move from one spiritual destination to another, allowing visitors to cover multiple religious landmarks through a single organised tour. More temples may be added as the circuit evolves," he said.

The department plans to begin with two buses and assess public response before expanding the service. Smaller buses are likely to be used due to route and height constraints.

The official said the initiative aims to diversify Delhi's tourism offerings beyond heritage sightseeing. A workshop with spiritual leaders is also planned at Akshardham later this month, followed by a luncheon with prominent spiritual figures.

The department will organise a day-long workshop of spiritual leaders and organisations from across the country at Akshardham Temple later this month, followed by a luncheon with spiritual figures such as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Sadhguru, he shared.

Delhi is often identified with its Mughal-era monuments and archaeological sites, but the city is also home to several important places of worship that attract devotees and visitors throughout the year, the official said.

The proposed circuit is among a series of tourism initiatives being pursued by the department, he said. These include heritage promotion campaigns, monument conservation efforts and programmes aimed at encouraging residents to explore the city's cultural assets.

Earlier this year, the Delhi government launched a 'hop-on, hop-off' double-decker sightseeing bus service connecting major monuments and tourist attractions across the capital as part of a heritage tourism circuit.

The official added that the proposed spiritual tourism buses will complement that initiative by focusing specifically on temples and religious destinations. The launch date has not yet been finalised, though preparatory work is underway.

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