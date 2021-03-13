Third consecutive day of 400+ Covid cases in Delhi
Delhi reported 419 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, the third consecutive day of logging over 400 new daily infections although it was lower than from Friday’s 431 positive cases, which was the highest single-day rise in over two months.
In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 302 recoveries and three deaths from Covid-19, as per the health bulletin. The positivity rate (number of positive cases per 100 tests) of coronavirus cases in the city stood at 0.56%. A total number of 74,326 tests were conducted in the Capital in the last 24 hours. The number of containment zones rose to 518 from Friday’s 488.
The national Capital started reporting over 400 new coronavirus cases from Thursday when it had registered 409. The last time Delhi reported cases above 400 was on January 3, when it had reported 424 coronavirus infections in 24 hours.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third consecutive day of 400+ Covid cases in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Week 5 of Switch Delhi campaign to raise awareness on charging infra in city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two govt-funded DU colleges pass resolution to use surplus funds to pay staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neeraj Bawana gang member held in encounter: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM offers ₹1 crore to family of Covid warrior who died on duty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tests for driving license now on Sundays as well
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN expert panel asks Govt to compensate Safoora Zargar for ‘arbitrary detention’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Delhi government's healthcare system no less than private systems': Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
21-year-old wanted criminal held following shootout in west Delhi: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shot dead over argument during brother's birthday party in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reports 419 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths in last 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Menstrual health in focus: A noble thought for female cops on duty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi sees highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases for 4 days during the week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Kanchan, the ‘YouTuber’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi to get park for safe e-waste disposal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox