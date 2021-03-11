This book haven by Delhi Police has a smart classroom too!
This police station in Delhi’s RK Puram has officials in khaki and some are armed with books! Stocked with thousands of books, magazines and newspapers, the Delhi Police Public Library is a haven for students from the economically weaker sections, who come here to study. And the credit to conceive a space, which keeps the children off the streets, goes to station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Sharma.
“In the absence of education and a safe space, kids get involved in crimes and drugs. As police, it is our primary job to ensure that youngsters don’t go down the wrong path. Hence this library has been set up so that parents who couldn’t afford to send their kids to school, or students who were excluded from the service sector due to lack of help in exam preparation, could receive the assistance they need,” says Sharma, adding that within a month of starting the place, they have 70 children come in, to study, every day at the station. The library is not only equipped with a smart classroom and internet connectivity, but also provides free coaching for competitive exams.
The initiative has received accolades within the police force as well as on social media when some pictures of its interiors recently went viral. Anil Balin, a resident of RK Puram who saw the pictures, excitedly says, “I will ensure my kids visit the station, and also donate books for this initiative. The library is spacious, full to the brim with books of all genres, and is a great effort by the law enforcement agency. Padhega India tabhi badhega na India!”
Reiterating the need to develop such initiatives for the youth, Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP South West, says, “Libraries allow for social development of the kids who come here, and education allows them to join the workforce. Isse inka future bhi banega aur crimes bhi kam honge.”
Author tweets @bhagat_mallika
