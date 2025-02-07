Menu Explore
Three confined, attack man over minor on-road collision in Najafgarh

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2025 05:42 AM IST

The complainant, who used to work as a civil defence volunteer, alleged he was also confined by the attackers in an empty shuttered shop and thrashed

New Delhi

An FIR of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation was registered under sections 115, 126 and 351 of the BNS at the Najafgarh police station on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
An FIR of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation was registered under sections 115, 126 and 351 of the BNS at the Najafgarh police station on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three people assaulted a 33-year-old man with a brick, stones and sharp objects, such as motorcycle keys, in an altercation over a minor-impact collision between the victim’s car and the scooter one of the three was riding on, causing him multiple injuries to the head, forehead and ear. The incident took place around 7pm on Monday near Jai Vihar bus stand in Najafgarh, police said, adding no arrest has been made in the case.

The complainant, who used to work as a civil defence volunteer, alleged he was also confined by the attackers in an empty shuttered shop and thrashed. Based on the allegations, an FIR of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation was registered under sections 115, 126 and 351 of the BNS at the Najafgarh police station on Tuesday.

“We are waiting for the medico-legal certificate (MLC) of the injured man. No arrest has been made but the investigation is going on,” additional deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Nishant Gupta said.

Police identified the victim as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Dichaon Enclave in Najafgarh. He was driving his brother’s Maruti WagonR to Jai Vihar to buy medicines when the incident took place. He was taking a right turn when a speeding scooter touched his vehicle, they said.

In his complaint, Kumar said: “I exited the car and confronted the rider because he was speeding despite the road being broken. The rider started abusing me. When I protested and asked him to leave, he called two friends. The rider first hit my left ear with the keys of his scooter and then dragged me to a closed shop, where his friends pushed me against its iron shutter and attacked me with bricks and stones. When I started bleeding from my head and screamed for help, the attackers fled.”

