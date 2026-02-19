Three Delhi schools receive bomb threats, later declared hoax by police

New Delhi: Three schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Thursday morning, prompting immediate evacuations and searches by multiple agencies. The threats, sent via email early in the morning, have been declared a hoax by police. More than 500 such cases were reported last year, and in the last two weeks, at least four such threats have been received across Delhi-NCR schools (Representative photo)

Police said they received calls from CRPF Public School in Rohini, St. Thomas School in Dwarka, and DAV Centenary Public School in Paschim Enclave.

“We received information about bomb threat e-mails sent to three schools in Dwarka and the Paschim Enclave area. Fire tenders and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the locations as a precautionary measure. Nothing suspicious has been found as of now,” a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officer said.

Police said teams, including bomb disposal squads, dog squads, and local police staff, were deployed at the schools shortly after the threats were reported.

As a precautionary step, school authorities evacuated students and staff while searches took place. Police said no suspicious objects were found during initial checks, though detailed sanitisation of the campuses is ongoing.

“The e-mails are being examined to determine their source and authenticity. We are also verifying whether similar threats were sent to other institutions,” a police officer said.

Police added that cyber teams have been alerted and efforts are continuing to trace the origin of the emails. Further investigation is underway.