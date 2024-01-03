Toddler killed after being run over by goods vehicle in Gurugram

A three-year-old girl was killed after a speeding goods vehicle hit her outside her house in Gurugram’s Sector 37C on Monday afternoon, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The girl’s parents rushed her to the government hospital in Sector 10A, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. (Representational image)

The incident occurred in a residential neighbourhood. The girl, Amrita Kumari, was playing with her friends in a narrow lane with houses on both sides when a speeding three-wheeler that was ferrying goods hit her, said investigators.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The girl received a head injury and fell unconscious, and the other children started crying, which alerted the neighbours and the girl’s parents. They rushed out of their homes to find the girl bleeding on the street as the three-wheeler sped away from the scene, said investigators. None of them noted down the vehicle’s registration number, said investigators.

The girl’s parents rushed her to the government hospital in Sector 10A, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. “The girl’s head injury caused her death within a few minutes,” said Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

“We are scanning footage of CCTV cameras in the area. Once we trace the vehicle, we will arrest the driver,” he added.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s father Shyam Kumar, a first information report was registered against the unidentified driver at the Sector 10 police station on Monday under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The girl’s body was returned to her family after an autopsy on Tuesday.