close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Toddler killed after being run over by goods vehicle in Gurugram

Toddler killed after being run over by goods vehicle in Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 03, 2024 06:40 AM IST

A three-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a speeding goods vehicle in Gurugram. The driver fled the scene and has yet to be identified.

A three-year-old girl was killed after a speeding goods vehicle hit her outside her house in Gurugram’s Sector 37C on Monday afternoon, police officers aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

The girl’s parents rushed her to the government hospital in Sector 10A, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. (Representational image)
The girl’s parents rushed her to the government hospital in Sector 10A, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. (Representational image)

The incident occurred in a residential neighbourhood. The girl, Amrita Kumari, was playing with her friends in a narrow lane with houses on both sides when a speeding three-wheeler that was ferrying goods hit her, said investigators.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The girl received a head injury and fell unconscious, and the other children started crying, which alerted the neighbours and the girl’s parents. They rushed out of their homes to find the girl bleeding on the street as the three-wheeler sped away from the scene, said investigators. None of them noted down the vehicle’s registration number, said investigators.

The girl’s parents rushed her to the government hospital in Sector 10A, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. “The girl’s head injury caused her death within a few minutes,” said Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

“We are scanning footage of CCTV cameras in the area. Once we trace the vehicle, we will arrest the driver,” he added.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s father Shyam Kumar, a first information report was registered against the unidentified driver at the Sector 10 police station on Monday under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The girl’s body was returned to her family after an autopsy on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out