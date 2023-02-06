Top cop fixes new rules for patrolling, vehicle checks in Delhi

In the wake of a recent wave of serious crimes taking place at night, including the Sultanpuri accident wherein a 20-year-old woman was hit and dragged under a car for several kilometres, Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday issued detailed instructions for police officers on night patrol across the Capital.

According to the order, the night patrol, which will begin at 11pm and end at 5am the next day, will involve night pickets –border, semi-permanent and permanent – mobile patrols on police motor cycles and vans, and foot patrols. Personnel on night duty should be equipped with wireless sets, long-range and small firearms with sufficient ammunition, and a register to record details of vehicles they check at the pickets.

“At each picket, at least three personnel must be deployed – one shall carry a long-range weapon and will take position at a vantage point. Second one will check the vehicles passing through the pickets and the third one shall record the details of each vehicle in the register,” Arora said in the order.

A senior police officer, who did not want to be identified, said that the decision to equip personnel on night patrol with long-range and small firearms was taken in view of incidents wherein police personnel on duty were attacked by criminals.

“There have been instances where police personnel encountered dreaded criminals who don’t hesitate to open fire. The long-range weapons would help them such criminals,” the officer added.

Arora has also directed personnel to patrol in “buddy-pairs” and said that both must carry firearms. The buddy-pair personnel will check suspicious vehicles and people roaming in their territorial jurisdiction and record their details in a register given to them by the deputy commissioners of police (DCsP) of the districts concerned.

“Failure to keep these registers by the picket and patrol staff... will attract disciplinary action against staff, Inspector (law and order) and the station house officer (SHO) concerned,” the order said. Arora also instructed senior police officers on night duty to check the registers and record notes in them.

The police commissioner also detailed the hierarchy of officers supervising night patrol duties. At the police station level, a sub-inspector (SI) with a wireless set and sidearm will patrol in a four-wheeler. The driver of the vehicle shall also carry a small firearm. If available, one gunman with a long-range weapon should also accompany the SI and the driver.

At the sub-division level, an inspector from any police station will supervise the night patrolling duties, while at the district level an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) will supervise the night patrols. A DCP or an additional DCP from any police district will be designated as the ‘district night gazetted officer (GO)’ for each police zone. The city has been divided into two zones -- north and south. For all of Delhi, one additional commissioner of police (additional CP) or joint commissioner of police (joint CP) will be deputed every night as the ‘night supervisory officer’,” the order said.

According to Arora’s directions, “test calls” shall be made to police stations by the night GOs to check the alertness of patrol vehicles, emergency officers and the checking officers.

Asked if the directions issued by the police chief were new, another senior police officer said, “Night patrolling is part of the policing process that has been in force for years. Many of the instructions mentioned in the police chief’s order were already in practice. But he (Arora) has made certain additions to them and has specified the roles of night patrolling officers for better understanding and compliance.”

Former IPS officer, Ashok Chand, who retired from the Delhi Police as an additional CP, said that supervision of night patrolling duty by senior police officers is a must.

“The supervisory officers should also spend time at the pickets to better understand the situation and accordingly issue directions to the police staff. The idea behind night patrolling is to increase police presence during night and deter criminals. This also increases the public’s faith in the police,” said Chand .

