Top cop hails police’s handling of anti-CAA protests, Delhi riots
Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava on Tuesday was all praises for his personnel for what he termed their “firm handling” of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, the “technology-intensive” probe into the north-east Delhi riots and their exemplary efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The police chief was speaking at the force’s 74th Raising Day celebrations.
“Delhi Police has registered a record 755 cases in the riots that broke out (in February 2020) and conveyed in no uncertain terms its intention of investigating the riot cases freely and fairly. Intensive use of technology in identification and arrest of culprits was the hallmark of the investigation,” the commissioner said. He also commended his personnel for their “firm handling” of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.
Shrivastava also praised the police’s efforts during the pandemic. “The force emerged from these challenging times by earning the goodwill, respect and trust of the people,” he said.
Minister of state (home) G Kishan Reddy, who was the chief guest at the function, appreciated the Delhi Police for its efforts in checking crimes against women, implementation of ERSS-112 (Emergency Response Support System) and leading the fight against cybercrime
