New Delhi, The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the T20 world cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, with restrictions and diversions in central Delhi from noon to 10 pm. Traffic curbs in central Delhi for South Africa-Zimbabwe cricket world cup match on Sunday

Special traffic arrangements have been made for security reasons as well as for the convenience of the commuters, the advisory said. The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm at the stadium, commonly known by its erstwhile name Feroz Shah Kotla Ground.

Diversions and restrictions will be imposed on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg as required. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.

Commuters have been advised to avoid JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate, going up to the Kamla Market roundabout , Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate, and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk.

Those travelling from New Delhi Railway Station have been asked to plan their journey in advance in view of expected heavy traffic on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and ITO Chowk.

Entry to gates 1 to 8 on the southern side of the stadium will be from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg. Gates 10 to 15 on the eastern side will be accessible from JLN Marg near the Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal, while gates 16 to 18 on the western side will also have entry from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump.

Free parking will be available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road, with a park-and-ride facility from these sites to the stadium. There will be no parking for the general public near the stadium except limited space for vehicles with valid labels.

Parking labels must be displayed on the windscreen, with the vehicle number and mobile number of the driver or owner clearly mentioned. Vehicles without valid labels will not be allowed near the stadium.

Designated parking for labelled vehicles includes P-1 at JP Park opposite Gate No 3, P-2 at Vikram Nagar Parking near Shahidi Park, P-3 for two-wheelers near the JJB/Prayas office, and P-4 at GLNS School near JJB-Prayas office. Entry to these parking areas will be from the Vikram Nagar cut on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg near Shahidi Park.

No vehicles will be allowed to park on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to I P Flyover on both carriageways on match day, and violators will be towed away and prosecuted, police said.

App-based taxi pick-up and drop-off points have been designated at Gate No 2 near Maulana Azad Medical College on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and at Rajghat Chowk.

