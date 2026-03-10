Traffic Police, govt involve SPA for Delhi’s decongestion

Officials from Delhi government’s transport department and Traffic Police have enlisted the services of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) to help decongest 62 identified traffic hotspots in the Capital, officials said Monday. Additional commissioner of police (traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta confirmed that SPA’s services have been engaged (Hindustan Times)

A recent meeting attended by officials from the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), Delhi transport department, and traffic police resulted in the decision to hire an expert agency for recommendations on decongesting the identified locations, according to an officer aware of the development.

Additional commissioner of police (traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta confirmed that SPA’s services have been engaged. “Their expert advice on decongesting 62 traffic hotspots will be sought. We, along with the Delhi transport department, have a plan in place, but SPA will be asked to share their observations and plan on how to decongest the 62 hotspots.”

The 62 congestion points identified last year include South Extension Part I, Punjabi Bagh roundabout, Yusuf Sarai Market, Ashram Chowk, Qutub Minar T-point, Anand Vihar, Kalindi Kunj on Mathura Road, Mayapuri Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Bawana Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Adchini Village, Naraina Flyover, Sardar Patel Marg, the Ring Road stretch near Safdarjung Hospital, and the Kohat–Madhuban Chowk corridor.

A December status report noted that many proposals discussed by various agencies were ultimately found unfeasible due to space constraints, jurisdictional issues, or existing infrastructure. For example, proposals to ease congestion near Azadpur Mandi through an elevated corridor or staggered truck releases were deemed “not feasible.”

