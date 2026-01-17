Traffic restrictions in Delhi ahead of Republic Day: Dates, timings and alternate routes
As Delhi prepares for its Republic Day celebrations, the police enforced temporary traffic curbs on major routes to ensure smooth rehearsals.
Delhi Police has announced traffic restrictions at several major junctions in the city due to rehearsals for the Republic Day parade.
The restrictions will remain in effect in the city on January 17, 19, 20 and 21.
When and where restrictions will apply
Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory that rehearsal activities will take place along Kartavya Path, starting from Vijay Chowk and stretching up to India Gate and the C-Hexagon. To allow the parade to move smoothly, traffic restrictions will be enforced between 10:15 am and 12:30 pm on all four days.
During this time, key crossings on Kartavya Path, including Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road and the C-Hexagon, will remain closed. The stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also be shut for regular vehicles, which may lead to diversions and slow-moving traffic in nearby areas.
Advice for commuters and alternate routes
Motorists have been asked to plan their travel in advance, expect delays and strictly follow instructions given by traffic police personnel on duty.
For those travelling between north and south Delhi, police have suggested using the Ring Road via Sarai Kale Khan and the IP Flyover towards Rajghat. Another option is Lajpat Rai Marg through Mathura Road and Bhairon Road, connecting back to the Ring Road.
Commuters can also travel via Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg and Kautilya Marg, moving towards Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent and Baba Kharak Singh Marg.
Alternate routes for east-west movement
For east-west travel, motorists may use the Ring Road via Bhairon Road and Mathura Road, connecting to Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Prithvi Raj Road. Additional routes include stretches via Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg and Upper Ridge Road.
Another suggested option is the Ring Road via ISBT, Chandgi Ram Akhara and Mall Road towards Azadpur.
Routes to central and Lutyens’ Delhi
People travelling from South Delhi to Connaught Place or Central Secretariat can use Mother Teresa Crescent via Park Street towards Mandir Marg or Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Vehicles heading towards Vinay Marg or Shanti Path have been advised to move via Sardar Patel Marg and Mother Teresa Crescent, or Park Street through Mandir Marg.
Police said these measures are temporary and aimed at ensuring smooth rehearsal operations ahead of Republic Day.
