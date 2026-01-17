Traffic restrictions in Delhi ahead of Republic Day: Dates, timings and alternate routes

Delhi Police has announced traffic restrictions at several major junctions in the city due to rehearsals for the Republic Day parade. Delhi Police announced temporary traffic restrictions on January 17, 19, 20, and 21 for Republic Day rehearsals along Kartavya Path. (Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times))

The restrictions will remain in effect in the city on January 17, 19, 20 and 21.

When and where restrictions will apply Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory that rehearsal activities will take place along Kartavya Path, starting from Vijay Chowk and stretching up to India Gate and the C-Hexagon. To allow the parade to move smoothly, traffic restrictions will be enforced between 10:15 am and 12:30 pm on all four days.

ALSO READ | Delhi Zoo official ‘replaced’ in fallout of jackal death row

During this time, key crossings on Kartavya Path, including Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road and the C-Hexagon, will remain closed. The stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also be shut for regular vehicles, which may lead to diversions and slow-moving traffic in nearby areas.