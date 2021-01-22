IND USA
Other roads will be open for regular traffic although there will be restrictions on buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis in certain parts on New Delhi area on Saturday morning until afternoon.
Other roads will be open for regular traffic although there will be restrictions on buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis in certain parts on New Delhi area on Saturday morning until afternoon.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Traffic to be restricted in New Delhi from Friday evening to Saturday noon

The Republic Day rehearsal is scheduled from 9.50am until noon on Saturday and the parade will begin from Vijay Chowk and end at the National Stadium after passing through Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate and Tilak Marg Radial Road.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:57 AM IST

There will be traffic restrictions in parts of New Delhi area from Friday evening until Saturday afternoon to facilitate the full dress rehearsal ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the traffic police said.

The rehearsal is scheduled from 9.50am until noon on Saturday and the parade will begin from Vijay Chowk and end at the National Stadium after passing through Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate and Tilak Marg Radial Road.

Restrictions will begin at 6pm on Friday on Vijay Chowk and will continue till the end of parade around 12.30pm on Saturday, said Manish Kumar Agrawal, joint commissioner of Delhi traffic police.

After that, no cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersection from 11pm on Friday at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road until the end of the parade.

The traffic around the C-Hexagon of India Gate will be halted from 9.15am on Saturday till the parade and the tableaux enter the stadium.

Other roads will be open for regular traffic although there will be restrictions on buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis in certain parts on New Delhi area on Saturday morning until afternoon.

Traffic police officers advised citizens to check the police’s social media feed before stepping out.

The traffic police will be out in full force to regulate the movement of vehicles, said Agrawal.

The restrictions on Metro trains will be limited to Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan stations where deboarding won’t be permitted from 5am to noon on Saturday, said Agrawal.

