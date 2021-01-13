IND USA
According to officials, around 30 lakh vehicles need to be fitted with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers. Two-wheelers don't need the stickers that identify the fuel type.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi Transport Dept to launch 3-day drive to check HSRP, colour-coded sticker compliance

All vehicles in Delhi are required to be fitted with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers to determine their engine and fuel type as per various court and government orders.
PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:17 PM IST

The Delhi Transport Department will launch a "full-fledged" three-day drive from January 14 to penalise vehicle owners found without the mandatory high-security registration plate (HSRP) and colour-coded sticker, officials said on Wednesday.

So far, we have been conducting a drive limited to a few areas by deploying nine enforcement teams. The number of teams will be increased to 50 and they will catch violators across the city from Thursday to Saturday, a senior Transport Department officer said.

The "full-fledged" drive will again be followed by the "limited" drive, he said.

All vehicles in Delhi are required to be fitted with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers to determine their engine and fuel type as per various court and government orders. Violators are being fined 5,500 by Transport Department teams.

According to officials, around 30 lakh vehicles need to be fitted with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers. Two-wheelers don't need the stickers that identify the fuel type.

The stickers, which are also known as the third registration plate, the other two being the HSRP and the one at the front of a vehicle, can be booked by vehicle owners online through www.siam.in or www.bookmyhsrp.com.

The colour-coded stickers can also be booked online.

A vehicle owner who has booked HSRP and colour-coded sticker online will not be penalised if he or she produces the booking receipt, the officials said.

The government school teachers’ association, (GSTA), Delhi, on Wednesday wrote to Sisodia, who is both education and development minister, to repeal the order and put their teachers back on school duty. (Representative Image)(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
The government school teachers’ association, (GSTA), Delhi, on Wednesday wrote to Sisodia, who is both education and development minister, to repeal the order and put their teachers back on school duty. (Representative Image)(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Relieve us of bird flu duty, say teachers

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:18 AM IST
In a state revenue department order on Tuesday, the government constituted five surveillance teams — each led by a government school teacher and accompanied by two civil defence volunteers — to check the spread of bird flu in Delhi.
The Delhi government had on Monday confirmed the spread of avian influenza in the Capital, shut the Ghazipur wholesale poultry market for 10 days, and banned the entry of live birds into the city without proper health certification from authorised veterinarians.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
The Delhi government had on Monday confirmed the spread of avian influenza in the Capital, shut the Ghazipur wholesale poultry market for 10 days, and banned the entry of live birds into the city without proper health certification from authorised veterinarians.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
delhi news

MCDs ban sale, stocking of poultry; eateries can’t serve chicken or eggs

By Sweta Goswami, Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:45 AM IST
The orders, issued separately by the three civic bodies, stated that the rules were applicable with immediate effect, and that any violation would attract penal action or cancellation of the meat trade licences.
Kejriwal said, “There are a lot of people who would not be able to afford the vaccine. I had appealed to the Centre to provide free vaccine to all the people of the country… If the Centre doesn’t do it, the Delhi government will provide free vaccine to all the residents of Delhi.”(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Kejriwal said, “There are a lot of people who would not be able to afford the vaccine. I had appealed to the Centre to provide free vaccine to all the people of the country… If the Centre doesn’t do it, the Delhi government will provide free vaccine to all the residents of Delhi.”(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Free vaccine for all residents of Delhi: Kejriwal

By Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:36 AM IST
The comments by Kejriwal came three days before the vaccination drive is set to kick start across the country – with healthcare workers chosen as the first priority group, to be followed by frontline workers.
Environmentalists earlier have stated that the reason for the frothing could be the release of certain gases when reacting with few specific bacteria.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Environmentalists earlier have stated that the reason for the frothing could be the release of certain gases when reacting with few specific bacteria.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Toxic foam continues to float near Yamuna River bank in Delhi

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Local residents told ANI that the day-before-yesterday the white forth formed a layer making it impossible for anybody to stand near the river bank.
Earlier, NDMC banned sale of poultry or processed chicken meat(ANI)
Earlier, NDMC banned sale of poultry or processed chicken meat(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi's East, South municipal corporations ban sale of chicken

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Testing of samples of dead crows and ducks had confirmed bird flu cases in the national capital on Monday, prompting the Delhi government to impose a ban on sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city.
Activists of the Dal Khalsa radical Sikh organization burn copies of recent agricultural reforms during a demonstration. (AFP Image )
Activists of the Dal Khalsa radical Sikh organization burn copies of recent agricultural reforms during a demonstration. (AFP Image )
delhi news

At makeshift Singhu border gurudwara, protesters honour those who died

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:27 PM IST
A temporary Gurudwara has been set up at the Singhu border, where the farmers are protesting.
Apart from the NDMC order, the Delhi government too issued an advisory and urged people to not panic and consume poultry-based products cooked at high temperatures.(PTI)
Apart from the NDMC order, the Delhi government too issued an advisory and urged people to not panic and consume poultry-based products cooked at high temperatures.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi: NDMC bans sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken due to bird flu

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:45 PM IST
The Delhi government had earlier imposed a ban on the sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the national capital after testing samples of crows and ducks had confirmed the virus.
The health department, while issuing the dos and don'ts, asked people to observe precaution and not panic.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
The health department, while issuing the dos and don'ts, asked people to observe precaution and not panic.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
delhi news

Don't panic, eat poultry product cooked at high temp: Delhi govt advisory

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Several ducks at Sanjay Lake and a large number of crows across various city parks have been found dead in the last one week.
This comes at a time when pan-India vaccination delivery is taking place, with the world's largest immunisation drive scheduled to begin on January 16.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
This comes at a time when pan-India vaccination delivery is taking place, with the world's largest immunisation drive scheduled to begin on January 16.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi govt will provide free Covid vaccine if Centre doesn't: Arvind Kejriwal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Kejriwal visited the family of Dr Hitesh Gupta who lost his life in the line of Covid-19 duty.
Several farmers said their family members are also travelling to Delhi on Wednesday to celebrate Lohri with them.Several farmers said their family members are also travelling to Delhi on Wednesday to celebrate Lohri with them. (Representative Image)(PTI)
Several farmers said their family members are also travelling to Delhi on Wednesday to celebrate Lohri with them.Several farmers said their family members are also travelling to Delhi on Wednesday to celebrate Lohri with them. (Representative Image)(PTI)
delhi news

Farmers say copies of new laws will be burnt on Lohri

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:20 AM IST
Farmer unions on Tuesday rejected the committee formed by the Supreme Court to resolve the stand-off over the three farm laws and termed it as a “proxy committee” of the government.
IMD scientists said the so-called feels-like temperature may be 2 degrees Celsius lower than the actual temperature recorded because of cold winds blowing in from the Himalayas at 15 to 25 kmph. (Representative Image)
IMD scientists said the so-called feels-like temperature may be 2 degrees Celsius lower than the actual temperature recorded because of cold winds blowing in from the Himalayas at 15 to 25 kmph. (Representative Image)
delhi news

Icy winds from Himalayas make Delhi shiver at 4.3°C

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:55 AM IST
The minimum temperature in Delhi fell to 4.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The air quality also deteriorated marginally and is likely to get worse in the coming days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The districts have also been asked to focus on vaccinating safai karmacharis, ambulance staff, and ward boys in addition to the doctors and nurses, the district officials said. (Representative Image)(Satyabrata Tripathy / HT Photo)
The districts have also been asked to focus on vaccinating safai karmacharis, ambulance staff, and ward boys in addition to the doctors and nurses, the district officials said. (Representative Image)(Satyabrata Tripathy / HT Photo)
delhi news

Healthy and young to get the shot first

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:30 AM IST
Those between 20 and 49 years without comorbidities have to be selected in the list of 100 beneficiaries for each of the 89 centres that will kick-start the vaccination drive in Delhi, according to a communication from the state team to the district administrations.
In Delhi, the vaccination drive will be launched at 89 centres – which are part of the 5,000 sites approved by the Centre across the country – with healthcare workers being the first ones to get the jab.
In Delhi, the vaccination drive will be launched at 89 centres – which are part of the 5,000 sites approved by the Centre across the country – with healthcare workers being the first ones to get the jab.
delhi news

Shots in store, Delhi set for vaccine roll-out

By Abhishek Dey, Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:23 AM IST
Capital receives 264,000 doses of Covishield; CM Kejriwal to launch the vaccination drive at Lok Nayak hospital.
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday, in which the DDA also approved the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy and other major decisions for the city’s development. (Representative Image)(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday, in which the DDA also approved the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy and other major decisions for the city’s development. (Representative Image)(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

DDA approves construction of Ravidas temple in Jahanpanah forest

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:51 AM IST
The proposal will now be sent to the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs for final notification after which the land will be handed over to the devotees.
