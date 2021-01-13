Delhi Transport Dept to launch 3-day drive to check HSRP, colour-coded sticker compliance
The Delhi Transport Department will launch a "full-fledged" three-day drive from January 14 to penalise vehicle owners found without the mandatory high-security registration plate (HSRP) and colour-coded sticker, officials said on Wednesday.
So far, we have been conducting a drive limited to a few areas by deploying nine enforcement teams. The number of teams will be increased to 50 and they will catch violators across the city from Thursday to Saturday, a senior Transport Department officer said.
The "full-fledged" drive will again be followed by the "limited" drive, he said.
All vehicles in Delhi are required to be fitted with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers to determine their engine and fuel type as per various court and government orders. Violators are being fined ₹5,500 by Transport Department teams.
According to officials, around 30 lakh vehicles need to be fitted with HSRPs and colour-coded stickers. Two-wheelers don't need the stickers that identify the fuel type.
The stickers, which are also known as the third registration plate, the other two being the HSRP and the one at the front of a vehicle, can be booked by vehicle owners online through www.siam.in or www.bookmyhsrp.com.
The colour-coded stickers can also be booked online.
A vehicle owner who has booked HSRP and colour-coded sticker online will not be penalised if he or she produces the booking receipt, the officials said.
