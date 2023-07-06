Home / Cities / Delhi News / Two-storey building in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar collapses, 5 trapped: Cops

Two-storey building in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar collapses, 5 trapped: Cops

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 06, 2023 06:25 PM IST

A senior police officer said the police control room received a call at 4.24 pm that two floors of a building have collapsed at J-Block, Dhakshinpuri

NEW DELHI: Five people are reported to be trapped after a two-storey building in the Ambedkar Nagar area of south Delhi collapsed on Thursday evening, police said.

Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg praised rescue workers for saving lives of people in the incident (Twitter/AtulGargDFS)
A senior police officer said the police control room received a call at 4.24 pm that two floors of a building had collapsed at J-Block, DDA market, Dakshinpuri, and five people were trapped.

“However, the exact number of people trapped is yet to be ascertained. Staff from Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and Delhi Police are present and the rescue operation is going on,” he said, asking not to be named.

Thursday, July 06, 2023
