Thu, Aug 28, 2025
Trio from Punjab held for extortion bid on Delhi jeweller

Published on: Aug 28, 2025 03:26 am IST

Three men were arrested in Punjab for extorting ₹25 lakh from a Delhi jeweller, claiming ties to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police said.

New Delhi

Through technical investigation and human intelligence, Rohit Bhullar and Arshadeep Singh were identified and arrested last week from their home towns. (Representative photo)
Three men were arrested from across Punjab for allegedly making an extortion call to an east Delhi jeweller, demanding 25 lakh, by claiming to be aides of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police said on Wednesday. The mobile phone used to make the call was also recovered from them.

Police identified the accused as Rohit Bhullar, 23, who was held from Tarn Taran, and Arshadeep Singh, 21, and Gurjinder Singh, 21, who were held from Gurdaspur. Grujinder has a criminal history of three cases, police said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the owner of a jewellery store in Kalyanpuri on August 12, police registered a case of extortion and took up investigation, deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Dhania said.

Through technical investigation and human intelligence, Rohit Bhullar and Arshadeep Singh were identified and arrested last week from their home towns.

“Interrogation of the duo revealed that they made life threats to the victim on the directors of one Sheru, a Gurdaspur resident who migrated to Bahrain. Sheru had also involved Gagan for arranging vehicles to follow the victim. Gagan was later identified as Gurjinder Singh from Gurdaspur and he was also arrested,” the DCP said.

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
