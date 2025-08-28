Trio from Punjab held for extortion bid on Delhi jeweller

New Delhi Through technical investigation and human intelligence, Rohit Bhullar and Arshadeep Singh were identified and arrested last week from their home towns. (Representative photo)

Three men were arrested from across Punjab for allegedly making an extortion call to an east Delhi jeweller, demanding ₹25 lakh, by claiming to be aides of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police said on Wednesday. The mobile phone used to make the call was also recovered from them.

Police identified the accused as Rohit Bhullar, 23, who was held from Tarn Taran, and Arshadeep Singh, 21, and Gurjinder Singh, 21, who were held from Gurdaspur. Grujinder has a criminal history of three cases, police said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the owner of a jewellery store in Kalyanpuri on August 12, police registered a case of extortion and took up investigation, deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Dhania said.

Through technical investigation and human intelligence, Rohit Bhullar and Arshadeep Singh were identified and arrested last week from their home towns.

“Interrogation of the duo revealed that they made life threats to the victim on the directors of one Sheru, a Gurdaspur resident who migrated to Bahrain. Sheru had also involved Gagan for arranging vehicles to follow the victim. Gagan was later identified as Gurjinder Singh from Gurdaspur and he was also arrested,” the DCP said.