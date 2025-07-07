Trio held for assaulting, killing tempo driver in Delhi road rage

Three men were arrested over the past weekend for allegedly assaulting and killing a 40-year-old tempo driver over an incident of road rage near Mori Gate on June 30, when the victim allegedly brushed his vehicle against that of the accused, police said on Sunday. A case under Section 105/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Kashmere Gate police station on July 1. (Representative photo)

Police identified the victim as Bunty Kumar, and the accused as Ritesh Kumar, 27, of Khajuri Khas, Vicky Kumar, 25, of Karawal Nagar, and Anil Kumar, 33, of Mandoli Extension.

At 8.35pm on June 30, Bunty and his colleague Gokran were returning after making a delivery of PVC wires to Naya Bazar in Sadar, when three men in an e-rickshaw intercepted their vehicle near Khoya Mandi on Nityanand Marg, and an argument ensued over alleged zigzag driving. “Witnesses told police that the trio physically assaulted Bunty, slapping, kicking, and punching him before fleeing the spot as a crowd began to gather,” said. deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia

Gokran and a passerby rushed Bunty to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.

A case under Section 105/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Kashmere Gate police station on July 1. “Police teams scanned over a dozen CCTV feeds from around the incident spot and adjacent lanes. Footage showed the suspects stopping the tempo and assaulting the driver before heading towards Yudhishthir Setu,” the DCP said.

Investigators traced their movements backwards and found that the trio boarded the e-rickshaw from SPM T-Point, after purchasing liquor from a wine shop near Tis Hazari Court.

“Clear visuals from the Lahori Gate Chowk helped us identify one of the suspects. We showed the stills to nearby shopkeepers, and on July 3, accused Ritesh was spotted working at a dry-fruit shop,” a senior officer said, adding that questioning him led to the other two suspects.

“They told us they were heading home to Khajuri Khas and Mandoli after buying liquor when the tempo brushed their e-rickshaw. A scuffle broke out. While Ritesh slapped the complainant, Anil and Vicky dragged Bunty out of the vehicle and assaulted him. They claimed they panicked and fled, unaware of the fatal outcome,” the officer said.

Police said they did have a criminal record.