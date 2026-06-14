Two held for assaulting bike rider over minor collision

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has identified and apprehended two men accused of allegedly assaulting a bike taxi rider after his bike brushed against their in the Sector 18-19 Metro Station in Rohini, earlier this week, an officer said on Saturday. The incident took place on June 8, when the rider was allegedly attacked with a helmet by two motorcycle-borne men following an altercation. (Representative photo)

The incident took place on June 8, when the rider was allegedly attacked with a helmet by two motorcycle-borne men following an altercation. A video of the attack recorded by a woman passenger also surfaced online. HT couldn’t independently verify the video’s authenticity.

“The bike taxi had slightly hit another bike. The rider was driving on the wrong side of the road, and it was his fault. The matter could have been simply resolved. However, the two men on the other bike got off their bike and hit the rider with a helmet,” the woman passenger said.

According to police, following the assault, the victim approached Samaypur Badli police station and lodged a complaint and based on his statement, a case was registered and an investigation initiated, said deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Shobhit Saxena.

With the help of technical surveillance and CCTV footage, the bike was traced, and the accused were identified as residents of outer north Delhi, both in their 40s. They have been identified by the complainant. The DCP said both accused went into hiding after the video gained traction on social media and attracted public attention.

The accused have been served notices under Section 35(3) (suspected of a cognisable offence) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and a probe is underway, the DCP added.