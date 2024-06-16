Two held for posing as cops and duping people in Nuh

The Nuh Police have arrested two men for allegedly cheating people by posing as police officers and threatening them with false implications and demanded money, citing family emergencies, police officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. A case under sections 420 and 419 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Cyber Crime police station on Friday. (Representational Image)

Police identified the suspects as Mohammad Khalid of Kherli village and his accomplice Aakil Khan of Autha village in Nuh. According to the police, two mobile phones used for multiple crimes were recovered from their possession.

Narender Bijarniya, superintendent of police, Nuh, said that the cyber crime branch arrested the suspects after they received a complaint from one of the sarpanches. “The suspects used to extort money from village sarpanches posing as deputy superintendent of police. The kingpin of the gang Mohammad Khalid had uploaded a picture of former DSP Shamsher Singh on his WhatsApp to make victims believe that he was the DSP,” he said.

Bijarniya said the suspects were arrested on Friday night from the city and were produced before the court on Saturday and the kingpin was taken on a day’s police remand while the accomplice was sent to 14-days of judicial custody. “During questioning Khalid revealed that he was also involved in the Nuh violence last year and had pelted stones on people at Adbar Chowk in Nuh,” he said.

A case under sections 420 and 419 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Cyber Crime police station on Friday and the suspects were arrested within a few hours, police said.