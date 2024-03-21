Two killed after building collapses in northeast Delhi: Police

Two persons were killed while another was critically injured after a two-storey building collapsed at Kabir Nagar in northeast Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The condition of the third injured person is critical. (Delhi Police)

Three people were present on the building’s ground floor which was being used for running a jeans cutting unit. They were trapped under the debris of the collapsed building. The three were rescued by the fire department team along with the police personnel and local residents.

They were rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital, where two of them were declared dead. The condition of the third injured person is critical, said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

The deceased persons were identified as Arshad (30), and Tauhid (20), both residents of Kabir Nagar.

The injured person was also from the same neighbourhood.

Initial enquiry revealed that the three were working in the jeans cutting unit when the building collapsed and came crashing down, police said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that at 2:19am, the fire control room received a call regarding a building collapsed near Kabir Nagar crematorium. Four fire tenders along with the rescue team were rushed to the mishap site.

“From locals, our firemen learnt that a two-storey building had collapsed, and some people were trapped under the debris. We launched the rescue operation and rescued three people who were critically injured. They were rushed to the nearby hospital. Police have confirmed that two of them were declared dead by doctors,” added Garg.

DCP Tirkey added that the building is old, and its owner is absconding.