RK Puram double murder case: Two more suspects held in Delhi

A local court, meanwhile, sent four of the suspects to a week’s police custody while a fifth person was remanded in judicial custody to be identified by witnesses.

Manoj C, deputy commissioner of police (south-west), identified the two men arrested on Monday as Kishan Singh (27) and Ganesh Swamy (39), both residents of RK Puram Sector 12. He said the two were among the mob that twice stormed the victims’ house over an alleged monetary dispute. The first time, they threw stones at the house to threaten the family. They gunned down the two sisters, Jyoti and Pinky the second time.

On Sunday, within hours of the double murder, the police arrested three suspects — Arjun, Dev and Michael. All three have criminal records, said police. Arjun was earlier involved in a robbery case, Michael in a gambling case and Ganesh in a drugs case.

Arjun, said police, started firing at the women and their relatives. Investigators said two pistols were used during the murder — Arjun used one and Michael the other. The police have recovered the gun Arjun used and on the hunt for the second. In court on Monday, the investigating officer (IO) in the case said the police needed the suspects’s custody to recover weapons and arrest other people involved.

An officer involved in the investigation said three more suspects have been identified and searches were on to arrest them.

“The arrested men are trying to mislead us about their accomplices, but we are confronting them with CCTV footage of other suspects getting them to confirm their identities,” said the officer, who asked not to be named

So far, the police have identified eight suspects, but believe more men involved. Eyewitnesses said there were 15 to 17 men in the mob, but police did not confirm this number.

Pinky and Jyoti were shot dead reportedly while trying to prevent their brother Lalit from being kidnapped around 4am on Sunday. Police said the group wanted to exact revenge after Lalit allegedly abused one of the suspects, Dev, on Saturday night for not returning ₹10,000 he lent him.