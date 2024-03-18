Two stabbed to death in Delhi’s Ranhola, probe on: Police

Two friends were stabbed to death by unknown person(s) in Outer Delhi’s Ranhola area late on Sunday. The Delhi Police said they are yet to ascertain if the men were stabbed by persons known to them or were attacked in a robbery bid. Multiple teams have been sent to identify the culprits. Police said they are yet to confirm the sequence of events and the motive behind the killings. (Representative Image)

According to police, locals called them around 9.45pm from Baprola Village and informed them about a dead body lying on the road near Das Garden. Police sent a team for inspection and rushed the man to the hospital. The deceased, Mukesh Singh (34), was identified by locals and he succumbed to the injuries at the hospital. Doctors said he was brutally stabbed in the chest.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

During inquiry, police said they found another body near the park with similar stab wounds on the chest. The deceased was identified as 33-year-old Rajesh Kumar. A senior police officer said the station house officer from Ranhola police station along with ACP went to the spot to investigate the double murder.

Jimmy Chiram, DCP (Outer) said “ The deceased were known to each other. We are yet to confirm the sequence of events and the motive. Teams are working on the case. We will soon have a lead on suspects. CCTVs are being scanned”

Police said they are also checking if the deceased had a criminal record and whether the incident was part of a “gang war”. An officer said “We are not sure what happened. There were no eyewitnesses. They were murdered around the same time. We are also looking into robbery bid”