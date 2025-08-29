Two storks die from bird flu; Delhi Zoo shuts temporarily

The Delhi Zoo will be temporarily closed for visitors from Saturday till further notice after samples collected from two dead painted storks tested positive for avian influenza (bird flu), officials confirmed on Friday. The closed zoo on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)

According to a release by Delhi Zoo, the samples were sent for screening to the National Institute for high Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal on Wednesday. “The result was reported positive for H5N1 avian influenza virus for both the samples on August 28 evening by NIHSAD, Bhopal,” the release mentioned.

Zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said that surveillance and bio-security measures have been put in place to prevent any spread of diseases. “Immediate action have been initiated in accordance with ‘Guidelines for Zoological Park of Action Plan for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza (revised-2021)’ issued by ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying to prevent its spread to other animals, birds and also safeguarding staff of the zoo,” he said.

The Delhi Zoo had last been closed in 2021 due to an outbreak of bird flu, when seven samples of bird droppings collected from the zoo premises had tested positive for bird flu in February that year.

Prior to that, a disease outbreak had led to shutting down of the zoo in October 2016.

Speaking on the current situation in the zoo, an official told HT, “We will be keeping a close watch on the situation and random testing of birds will be done for the next 21 days, provided there are no deaths in between.”

“After the deaths stop, tests are conducted every 15 days for at least three times to confirm that the zoo is completely virus free. If there are deaths in between, then that timeline will rest accordingly and we will take a call depending on the situation,” the official added.