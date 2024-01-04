close_game
Two wanted sharpshooters arrested in Delhi after exchange of fire

Jan 04, 2024

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Two wanted sharpshooters of the notorious Himanshu alias Bhau and Naveen Bali gang were arrested following an exchange of fire in the national capital, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the Delhi Crime Branch arrested Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), both residents of Rohtak district in Haryana.

"Accused Kapil fired three rounds upon the police. In retaliation, the police team also fired three rounds in self-defence, out of which one bullet hit the right leg of the accused. The accused was shifted for treatment to the nearest hospital," police said, adding that a stolen car was also recovered from the possession of the accused.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav said, "Secret information was received that Kapil would go to Dwarka via Chawla Drain for committing heinous crimes. (Immediately), a team was constituted to nab the sharp-shooter."

"The team reached the spot. At around 6.20 AM, one four-wheeler was intercepted. But, instead of stopping, the driver of the car accelerated his vehicle in an attempt to flee," they said.

"He also hit the barricade and started firing upon police. During the ensuing encounter, the police team fired two rounds upon the criminal in self-defence and to apprehend him. During this exchange of fire, accused Kapil sustained a bullet injury to his right leg and was overpowered by police officials. The accused was immediately shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment," they added.

As per officials, Kapil disclosed that he was coming to the Dwarka area to meet his associate Rahul. Further, he disclosed that Rahul is also present in the area of Goyla Dairy, Dwarka. At his instance, co-accused Rahul was apprehended from the area along with a pistol and two live cartridges. (ANI)

