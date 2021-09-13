Two-day conclave to discuss road map for education sector

Taking lessons from the pandemic and its impact on education, thought leaders, policymakers, educators, and industry experts will participate in a two-day education conclave beginning Thursday to discuss a road map for the education sector in India.

Organised by Hindustan Times, the Lenovo Smarter Ed Conclave will focus on the New Education Policy (NEP), the digital divide brought to the fore amid the advent of online learning during the pandemic, developments in technology in education, upskilling teachers, and on encouraging interaction with decision makers across schools and institutes of higher education.

Those interested in attending the virtual conference can visit https://lenovosmarteredconclave.virtualeventexp.com/ .

“There is a strong argument that education will never go back to the pre-pandemic time and technology is going to be as important as physical campuses. The focus on large physical spaces will shrink and a hybrid model of education involving a combination of classroom teaching and online lessons will find greater acceptance,” the organisers said in a statement.

Focussing on technological innovations and solutions leading to progression and tech penetration, the conclave will also discuss concerns on digital inequality and the new forms of exclusion that may arise.

The conclave will begin with the address by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaking on the NEP 2020 and the role of technology in the future of education. The managing director of Lenovo India, Shailendra Katyal, will share insights on how technology can help in bridging the digital divide, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union minister of state for skill development, will talk about the importance of skill education and how it can be built up in the coming years.

The two-day conclave will touch upon the three key areas of the education sector – technological advancements in education, digital inequality, and reskilling or upskilling of the educator workforce.

The conclave will also see an in-depth discussion on government policies focusing on upgrading the education sector with innovative tools and ideas. Experts will discuss the approach towards smarter education India and the role of analytical, data-driven technology in understanding young minds and providing them with a holistic curriculum as per the learner’s needs.

Policymakers and experts will discuss the lack of infrastructure in rural India, address the gender bias in households, digital readiness of government educational institutes, and role of communities in bridging these gaps.