Uniform racket: How 2,800 can make you look like a cop in Delhi

Around a half kilometre from Delhi University’s North Campus lies the nondescript New Kishore Market, near the GTB Nagar junction in north Delhi. Unlike its more famous neighbour, Kamla Nagar Market, this market has a more niche clientele. Here the khaki threads of authority are spun with ease – but sometimes, with alarming consequences. Police officials said the differences between authentic and fake uniforms are visible – but to only those who know what to look for. (HT Photo)

A cluster of modest tailoring shops hums steadily through the day, stitching uniforms not just for Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces, but apparently for anyone who walks in asking for one. No background checks. No real scrutiny. Just fabric, measurements, and a promise to deliver the look of law and order – for the right price.

This year alone, at least six incidents involving 17 individuals have been reported in Delhi where fake cops, dressed in full uniform, committed crimes ranging from kidnapping and extortion to honey-trapping and even stalking women while impersonating policewomen. At the heart of these cases lies a startling truth: it is frighteningly simple to acquire a police uniform in the Capital.

When a team of HT reporters visited the New Kishore Market, they were able to get police uniforms stitched on two separate occasions – once by posing as drama artists, and another time by pretending to be a sub-inspector.

At one shop near Kingsway Camp metro station, three men sat cross-legged on the floor, surrounded by bolts of khaki fabric and neatly pressed uniforms.

“Yes, we stitch Delhi Police uniforms,” said Kale Khan, 45, the shopkeeper. When asked for a head constable’s uniform, Khan requested an ID card. Told it was for a play, he said he’d need a signed letter from the local police station.

Across the road, however, such checks were nonexistent.

At another shop, a younger tailor barely hesitated when asked for a constable’s uniform for “a stage performance.” His assistant warned, “We should ask for a letter from police,” but the owner waved it off. Measurements were taken. A bill for ₹2,800 was printed. A delivery date given.

Then at a third store, a reporter pretending to be a Delhi Police sub-inspector was received with eager deference. Fabric samples were presented within minutes. “ ₹2,000, Sir!” said the assistant -- this was for the full uniform, not just the cloth. A premium fabric was offered at ₹3,500.

As measurements were taken, the tailor asked for a PSI number. Caught off guard, the reporter asked, “What’s a PSI number?” The tailor’s eyes narrowed. But a shift in tone to appear more authoritative fixed the tension – “You need my ID too now?”.

“No, sir, not needed,” he replied, apologetically.

The reporter was then asked to pick from badges – an abstract insignia or the India Gate emblem. The uniform would be ready in a week.

The illusion of authority can cost less than a few thousand rupees, but the consequences can be catastrophic.

Earlier this month, two men posing as Delhi Police and Enforcement Directorate officials robbed an assistant manager at the Bentley showroom in Samrat Hotel of ₹30 lakh. In June, eight fake cops staged a raid on an insurance office in Laxmi Nagar, threatening staff and making off with valuables. In July, a 23-year-old man impersonating a sub-inspector was arrested at IGI Airport with fake appointment letters and forged IDs – his uniform allegedly bought in Kingsway Camp, five minutes from New Kishore Market.

In May, a man dressed as a traffic policeman was caught extorting bribes in Bhajanpura. In February, a honeytrap racket in Rohini used police uniforms to blackmail and threaten victims. Later that month, three college students were caught impersonating officers and robbing a security guard. And in June, five men in Munirka abducted a man at gunpoint while pretending to be the police.

“This is a menace,” admitted a senior Delhi Police officer. “We’re trying to curb it, but enforcement is difficult.”

While there are no formal orders regulating where police personnel must get their uniforms stitched, the officer said tailors have been “verbally” instructed to check ID cards, belt numbers, and even contact local stations if suspicious. But with no written guidelines, compliance remains inconsistent.

Additional commissioner of police Sanjay Tyagi could not be reached out for a comment despite multiple messages and calls.

Tailors, for their part, claim they follow instincts.

Kale Khan, who has run his shop for 18 years, said: “Even for inspectors, I always ask for an ID. For senior officers, I insist on speaking to them directly. But if someone lies convincingly, how do we know? There’s no rulebook.”

Rajinder Kumar, 59, who has stitched for special commissioners during his 30 years in the trade, agreed. “I can tell from the way a person talks if they’re real or not. We don’t make uniforms for acting purposes unless there’s written permission.”

Still, the grey area persists – especially when money is involved.

Police officials said the differences between authentic and fake uniforms are visible – but to only those who know what to look for.

A constable’s uniform has only a shoulder insignia on the left arm. A head constable’s includes a red and blue arrow patch along with the insignia on the left arm. ASIs wear one star each on both their shoulder strap, a blue and red stripe below it and “DP” written below it; SIs, two; inspectors, three — but no red and blue stripe. Details like nameplates, badge placement, and piping on the shoulders also vary.

“For instance, an IPS officer does not wear the state badge as it is an all-India service. They wear Ashok emblem, crossed sword and stars on their shoulder strap,” the officer said, adding that those posing as police officials do not carry these details.

An inspector, who had arrested imposters earlier this year, said uniforms have the name of the tailoring shop stitched on the collar but mostly, the fraudsters removed them. “In cases where they didn’t remove, we reached the tailor and asked him how he stitched it for him. But we can’t take any legal action against uniform sellers because there’s no law to regulate them,” the officer said.

But the general public, unaware of these subtleties, often fails to spot the difference.

“Imposters usually don’t bother with the finer points,” said the officer quoted above. “Someone might wear a constable’s shirt and claim to be an ASI. Or miss the rank markings altogether. But ordinary people don’t know what to look for. That’s how these scams work.”

Even a stolen or borrowed belt, badge, or cap can complete the illusion.

For now, the tailoring shops in the city continue to hum – spinning threads of legitimacy for real cops, and danger when they fall into the wrong hands.