Unsure whether Arvind Kejriwal is safe in ED custody: AAP leader Atishi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said it was unsure if Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is safe in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, citing the threat perception and the Union government’s assessment that warranted the Z+ security cover for him. Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi. (PTI)

“Kejriwal is a sitting chief minister who has been given Z+ security. This is the Union government’s assessment. Now, we are not sure if he is safe in custody. We do not know who is going to him with what in their hands. His Z+ security is removed. So, can the ED ensure his safety,” said Delhi minister Atishi. She said it is a big safety issue and the party wants to know if ED is keeping the chief minister’s security details intact.

Atishi again hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government for Kejriwal’s arrest after the announcement of Lok Sabha elections. She added the BJP got Kejriwal arrested because it is scared that he is the only leader who can challenge and defeat it.

“I want to tell them [BJP] that Kejriwal is a leader who left his income tax job to serve the people. He is not a person. He is a thought; an inspiration. If you arrest one Kejriwal, thousands of Kejriwals will hit the streets to support their beloved leader and save democracy.”

She added AAP leaders have been arrested one after the other because of the BJP’s fear of defeat. Atishi added charges are dropped if leaders facing cases join the BJP. “...but if they do not, they are tortured. We have seen how big companies are threatened using ED and CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] and extorted using electoral bonds. [Former Jharkhand chief minister] Hemant Soren was arrested on one side, and on the other Congress’s bank account was seized. “ She alleged attempts were being made to weaken the Opposition and steal the election.

BJP leader Neoma Gupta hit back, saying the AAP should have thought of consequences when Kejriwal ignored ED’s multiple summons. “The ED kept sending summons for questioning nine times and they ignored it. Legally, they [ED] have all the right to arrest Kejriwal.” Gupta said Kejriwal should resign as he has never answered any questions related to the excise policy.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on Thursday for his alleged role in the irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy hours after the high court turned down his plea for interim protection.