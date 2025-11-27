Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
Vice President unveils coffee table book on Vithalbhai Patel, stresses democratic dialogue

ByAaditya Khatwani
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 08:30 am IST

Vice President said that legislators should contribute to assembly proceedings through dialogue, debate, and discussion, adding that democracy relies on deliberation followed by collective cooperation.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan unveiled a coffee table book on VIthalbhai Patel at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, as part of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution being adopted.

\Vice president of India C.P. Radhakrishnan during the 75th Constitution Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT photo)
The Vice President said that legislators should contribute to assembly proceedings through dialogue, debate, and discussion, adding that democracy relies on deliberation followed by collective cooperation.

“Every section of society - students, workers, small entrepreneurs, and industries, should play an active role in nation-building by practising the values and duties enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.

He further congratulated Delhi Legislative Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta, who had proposed the idea of the book launch.

Gupta said the book captures a century-long journey of India’s democratic evolution through rare archival photographs and key milestones, including the 2025 All India Speakers’ Conference commemorating 100 years since Vithalbhai Patel became the first Indian speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta, lieutenant governor of Delhi V.K. Saxena, and Delhi cabinet minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and officials also attended the event.

Saxena while praising the launch, said that the observance of Constitution day is an opportunity for people to reaffirm their commitment to the document’s ideals.

The CM said that the day bears immense significance, and called the Constitution a symbol of spirit and unity. She said that it “details the long journey of our democracy, and deserves to be read by all, as it inspired pride in the nation’s democratic heritage.”

As part of the event, a three-minute short film on the Constitution, made by the Centre, was also screened.

