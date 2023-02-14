Home / Cities / Delhi News / Vindicated, says AAP; We respect court’s view: BJP

Published on Feb 14, 2023

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for adopting “dishonest” means to win mayor polls even as the Supreme Court vindicated the party’s stand that the nominated aldermen cannot be allowed to vote in the MCD House

The AAP had moved the Supreme Court on February 7, challenging the presiding officer’s decision during the February 6 mayor elections that aldermen will be allowed to vote. (ANI)
ByParas Singh

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for adopting “dishonest” means to win mayor polls even as the Supreme Court vindicated the party’s stand that the nominated aldermen cannot be allowed to vote in the MCD House.

The BJP said that it will “accept and respect” the top court ruling.

The AAP had moved the Supreme Court on February 7, challenging the presiding officer’s decision during the February 6 mayor elections that aldermen will be allowed to vote.

“It was shameless move by the BJP led central government. It is well settled that the nominated members cannot cast their vote in the House. Mayor elections are held first and the newly elected mayor chairs the elections to the deputy mayor and standing committee members. They did not allow the House function during the three last sittings to win a small corporation election through dishonest means,” said AAP spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The presiding officer had also ruled that the elections to the mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members will be held on a single ballot, evoking sharp reactions from the AAP councillors.

”We thank the court. It is one institution where rule of law exists and the pressures of the central government don’t work,” Bharadwaj said.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said that BJP respects the judiciary, and the party will abide by the judgment of the Supreme Court. “BJP believes that when a matter is sub-judice we should not react to observations made in the courtroom, specially in the media. The BJP mayor candidate has moved an intervention application in the matter before the court, and we will now present our side before the court,” he added.

Presiding officer Satya Sharma, BJP councillor from Gautampuri, did not comment on the development.

The nominated aldermen did not have any voting rights till 2015, when the Delhi high court allowed them voting rights in the ward committees. However, the court clarified that the nominated members cannot vote in the House where mayor elections are conducted. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation had challenged the high court order in 2016, but it was dismissed.

Former councillor Onika Malhotra, who had petitioned the high court in 2015 seeking voting rights for the aldermen, said, “I went to the court and secured the voting rights for aldermen in the ward committees. The aldermen were never allowed to vote in the House. We are allowed to be members of various statutory committee and I participated in multiple committees during my tenure,” she said.

