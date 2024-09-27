Voting for Delhi University students’ union polls ends; turnout at 35%

Over 51,300 students from across Delhi University’s (DU) colleges, departments and institutes gathered on Friday to vote in the varsity’s students union elections, counting for which will not take place until the Delhi high court gives the green signal. Students cast their votes during the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The polling took place in two phases throughout the day – the first, for students enrolled in day classes between 8.30am and 1pm, and the second, for those in evening classes between 3pm and 7pm.

Out of the 145,893 students eligible to vote, 35.2% of votes were polled as of 7pm, according to data made available by the university.

In last year’s Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, the voter turnout was around 42%.

A total of 52 different DU colleges, departments, and institutes participated in this year’s election for the four central panel posts – president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary.

Counting of votes and declaration of results — initially scheduled for Saturday — was put on hold by the Delhi high court a day earlier till the court was “satisfied” that all defacement on campus had been removed and damage to public property incurred during the poll campaign is reversed.

A DU official said a date of counting will be announced, following further instructions from the court.

However, despite the court reproaching the DU administration for defacement of public property, rampant littering was seen in the university’s North Campus.

In 2023, the BJP-backed Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three out of these four posts – president, secretary and joint secretary. The Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) won the election for the post of the vice-president.

Most students said the voting process was fairly smooth, even if the turnout was relatively tepid.

One incident, however, led to a showdown between the two main parties.

A scuffle was reported at the polling booth in Campus Law Centre. The NSUI alleged that voting started at the booth after an unexpected delay. Sharing a video on X, NSUI’s national president Varun Choudhary, alleged that even till 9.30am, no votes had been polled there. Soon after, a second video emerged of a scuffle breaking out inside what appears to be the same polling booth between NSUI’s joint secretary candidate Lokesh Chaudhary and an in-charge at the station.

Satyapal Singh, DUSU’s chief election officer, said they were aware of the incident, which will be investigated. “We will speak to the officers there to get more details and suitable action will be taken,” he told HT, adding the allegation of a late start will also be investigated.

Students said their votes were cast around common issues, which included women’s safety, improved last-mile connectivity, more scholarships and improved facilities inside colleges.

“I am casting my vote not for a particular party, but rather for the candidates I feel who heard our voices. It is now important the promises made by these candidates are met,” said Neha Verma, 21, a first-year law student at Law Centre-2.

Narayan Pratap Singh, 19, a third-year Political Science (Hons) student at Ramjas College was less enthusiastic about promises being fulfilled. “It is important people come forward and make informed choices. There are a lot of problems, for instance, canteens can be improved. The drinking water has very high chlorine and one can smell it almost… Last year’s DUSU panel did not implement a single promise made,” he said.

However, despite the high court’s chiding about the defacement of public property around the campus, rampant littering and destruction was visible through Friday as well.

The intersection of Chhatra Marg and Sudhir Bose Marg was again completely covered in pamphlets and posters. Students atop vehicles were seen throwing flyers onto the road, which were then being cleared by civic officials.

The Chhatra Marg stretch, in comparison, appeared much cleaner, with only isolated pamphlets and flyers seen in some parts, indicating the campus had been cleared ahead of polling day. Most walls had been cleaned up, barring DU’s ‘wall of democracy’, where posters were still visible.

Students, however, said enforcement of conduct is the responsibility of DU administration, which has gone easy on candidates and parties that break rules.

“Defacement is a problem that we see each year. Until Lyngdoh Committee rules are enforced strictly, parties with wealth will continue to show their muscle, which makes it difficult for independent candidates and smaller parties to win,” said 22-year-old Santosh Kumar after voting at Law Centre.