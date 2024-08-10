Watch: Two-storey building collapses after heavy rain in Delhi's Model Town area

A two-storey building in North West Delhi's Model Town area collapsed following heavy rainfall on Saturday, as reported by ANI. The incident occurred around 3 pm in Mahendru Enclave, where the old structure, undergoing repairs, came down. Rescue operations are currently in progress. CCTV footage shared by PTI captured the building's collapse on camera amidst continuous rain.

“This was an old banquet hall that had collapsed. It fell around 3 o'clock.” an Eyewitness was quoted as saying.

The witness fled the scene after witnessing the incident. His child also sustained some scratches. Repair work was ongoing in the rear part of the building, and reports indicated that some people were trapped under the debris after the collapse.

An NDRF team arrived at the location, and further details are awaited, the ANI report added.

Earlier, in Delhi's Dichaon area, two people were injured on Friday when a wall of an MCD school, along with an uprooted tree, fell on them due to heavy rains.

“Due to heavy rain, an old and big Neem tree got uprooted and fell on the MCD school wall and this uprooted tree, along with the school wall, fell on the riders of two motorcycles, who were under the tree to save themselves from the rain,” a police official said.

The injured individuals, identified as Rajesh (25) and Ashok Kumar Yadav (32), were taken to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital by the PCR. Both motorcycles were damaged in the incident. Police officials confirmed that the two have since been discharged from the hospital.

In a separate incident, one person was killed when part of a building collapsed on August 2 in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Chief Atul Garg, four people, including a woman, have been rescued and taken to the hospital later.